The abductors of 13 teenage female farmers in Borno State have reached out to their families

According to family members, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are demanding N10 million ransom for their release

A relative of one of the abductees narrated how the kidnappers were able to reach the families after kidnapping the teenagers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - The Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are demanding N10 million ransom for the release of 13 teenage female farmers in Borno State.

The ISWAP terrorists abducted the female farmers on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

A relative said the terrorists contacted one of the female farmers who regained freedom.

As reported by Daily Trust, a relative of one of the abductees said the demand put forward by the assailants has thrown the community into a very difficult situation.

“You know, it’s not that the girl escaped on her own. The abductors deliberately released her after realizing that she was a breastfeeding mother.

“And, before she left, one of the abductors confiscated her phone and gave her a new SIM card, instructing her to insert it in a phone when she arrived home.

“Immediately the SIM was inserted, the phone call came in, and the abductors demanded a ransom of N10 million for their release.”

The State Police spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said he was not aware of the development.

ASP Daso assured the community of the police's commitment to ensuring the safe return of their children.

Source: Legit.ng