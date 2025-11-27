A family member of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has confirmed his death

The relative announced the Anglican priest’s death after the kidnappers used his phone to post his picture on Facebook

What the man said about the kidnappers caught people’s attention, as they mourned the cleric in the comments session

A family member of an Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerate Edwin Achi, has confirmed his demise following his kidnapping.

Achi and his wife, Mrs Sarah Achi, were kidnapped on October 28, 2025, and an outrageous ransom was reportedly requested from their captors.

Identified on X as @monsieur_avreel, the nephew of the vicar had earlier announced that the kidnappers uploaded pictures of his uncle and his wife on his Facebook page.

Hours after the picture was uploaded, @monsieur_avreel announced that his uncle had been killed in captivity.

He wrote on X:

“They k*lled him, they k*lled him. These monsters k*lled him.”

See his post below:

Amount kidnappers reportedly demanded for couple's release

Earlier, activist Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation gave an update on the couple and claimed that the kidnappers are demanding an outrageous N600 million for their release.

He also said that the photo the kidnappers shared showed that the couple's kidnapping was not an isolated attack, as other captives were spotted.

Harrison had also appealed to the Tinubu-led administration, the Kaduna state government and relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

Harrison wrote:

“Ven. Edwin Achi of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Kaduna, a native of Umuaja in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, and his wife Mrs. Sarah Achi, were kidnapped in Kaduna on 28th October 2025.

“"Today, they remain in captivity, with the abductors demanding an outrageous ₦600,000,000 ransom. "In the photo released by the kidnappers, other innocent victims are also seen, showing this is not an isolated attack but part of a growing wave of insecurity.

"I am calling on the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government, and all relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. “

Reactions trail death of abducted Anglican vicar

@ProphetUnaziO said:

"Sorry, my brother, for your loss. May God comfort you and your family. For Nigeria to be revived, the church needs to be revived first. The church is the light. If you install streetlights to give light to the city but everywhere is still in deep darkness, what will you do? You check the streetlights to make sure they are working properly; otherwise, you fix them.So it is with the situation in Nigeria—darkness has overtaken the land because the church is in slumber. It is time to wake up; we have slept long enough. Let us rise up and drive this darkness out."

@NewOlawealth said:

"This is really sad. This broke my heart. So sorry for your loss. Sincerely, how long do we have to continue like this? This can be anybody !"

@Igbo_boyz said:

"Sorry for your loss bro. How long will this continue before the government takes decisive action or people revolt. Can’t keep living like this."

Meanwhile, Rev Ezekiel Dachomo had unveiled an alleged plan of terrorists against Christians during Christmas.

