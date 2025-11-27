A journalist has shared new details surrounding the death of a Kaduna Anglican priest, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago

He gave fresh details about the ransom paid by the priest's family and what happened afterwards

Many reacted as he spoke about the late priest’s mother, who was still alive when her son died

A Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has shared fresh details about an Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerable Edwin Achi, who died in captivity.

Achi and his wife, Mrs Sarah Achi, were kidnapped on October 28, 2025, and an outrageous ransom was reportedly requested from their captors.

Journalist Rufai Oseni shares new details about the abducted priest's death. Photo: X/ruffydfire, @monsieur_avreel

Source: Twitter

His nephew had earlier announced that his uncle’s death was made known after kidnappers uploaded pictures of the couple on his Facebook page.

Giving more details about the situation, journalist Oseni mentioned that the late venerable was a relative to his former colleague.

Sharing new details surrounding his death on his X page, @ruffydfire said:

“Months ago, someone sent me a message about Venerable Achi that was kidnap and I started raising awareness as regards the plight of Venerable achi. He was actually an uncle to my colleague that we worked together in inspiration FM, Azubike Osimili.

“Truth is, after they paid ransom, Venerable Achi’s body was released to them… What the bandits collected money for was for Venerable Achi’s decomposing body.”

“Venerable Achi’s mother is still alive. She’d fondly called Ego Oyibo. All I’m going to ask today is that, ‘what are we going to tell Ego Oyibo?’ I think that’s a question we should ask.”

See his video below:

Earlier, activist Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation gave an update on the couple and claimed that the kidnappers are demanding an outrageous N600 million for their release.

Reactions trail details of abducted Anglican vicar’s death

@ugoansdollar

This is really sad, what else do we expect when terrorists are at the highest echelon of a government, too bad. May his soul rest in peace and may God console his mother

@goodnessrufus

I am afraid, down the road; Nigeria will go the Afghanistan way. When government pamper bandits and reintegrate them into the society, the war against banditry and killings can never be won. it’s just a matter of time. I cry for my country; seems the good old days are gone!

@George_Chukz

Na who Nigeria never happen to dey care less.

@EyesOnly666

@ruffydfire very sad wish his family heart to bear the lost.but be objective in your reporting.why call it christain genocide when clearly happens to every religion.genocide is genocide. We are all humans..please act professional else you end up like bwala..

@dele003

You've been crying since yesterday; you'd better go find something tangible to do with your life.

Venerate Edwin Achi and his wife were kidnapped in Kaduna on October 28, 2025. Photo: X/ruffydfire, @monsieur_avreel

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Rev Ezekiel Dachomo had unveiled an alleged plan of terrorists against Christians during Christmas.

Man questions government over Kwara worshippers' release

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, and were released after staying five days in captivity.

He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the post.

Source: Legit.ng