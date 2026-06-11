Nigerian singer Peter Okoye trended online as he spoke about the comparison between him and his twin, Paul Okoye

This came after the Winning crooner complained about the reunion he had with his brother years back

In a recent viral clip, the musician addressed fans and netizens on how he intended to move with his career

Nigerian singer and half of the defunct P-Square music group, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has informed fans to stop comparing him to his twin brother and ex-bandmate, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, or any other musician.

Peter Okoye sends strong message to critics comparing him to his twin brother. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent video he made online, Mr P disclosed that he wants to strictly focus on his career and does not want any distractions.

He emphasised that he is unique and urged fans to allow him to be himself.

“Stop comparing me with my brother or anyone else. Enough of the comparisons. I want to do me. There is no one like me. I want to do my thing and chop my money,” he said.

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr P revealed that P-Square's reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, allegedly slowed down his growth on social media.

In a recent interview, Mr P explained that before the reunion, his online presence was booming, with his accounts gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily.

At the time, he ranked among the top Nigerian entertainers in terms of influence and engagement, closely tracking the likes of Davido and Don Jazzy.

However, he noted that things changed drastically after the P-Square comeback.

His follower growth dropped, and he speculated that the reunion might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely sure.

He said:

“If I do my calculations, I used to have 100k followers daily back then. After Davido, it was me & Don Jazzy leading in followers. My followers stopped growing after the reunion with my twin brother.”

Fans stunned as Mr P details Rudeboy’s alleged role in his career struggles. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Mr P's remarks on comparison

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@pascalmobis said:

"Bro, this guy's talk and act same way aswear... The only time there's little difference is when they're singing."

@berrytobbie said:

"Shebi dem say e no sabi sing? Make dem leave am abeg… People are not daft! They know who’s actually the engine behind the sustained relevance…he has gone solo and he is still who everyone is talking about. Quite telling @PeterPsquare said: is a natural-born singer, he is a showman!"

@eruubaati65251 said:

"Very stupid comment. Isn't that the core issue that got into ur head that caused the whole fight from the beginning."

@EbubeKIN said:

"Oga shut up and go make peace with your bro."

@stadewuyi said:

"@rudeboypsquare I hope you are happy with what you have done."

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng