The President of the Arewa Youths, Yerima Shettima, has publicly called out Verydarkman online

This came amid the activist’s ongoing protest in Abuja criticising Tinubu’s government and policies

Yerima issued a fiery message to the social media personality, which has since left many reacting

The President of the Arewa Youths, Yerima Shettima, has issued a strong warning to social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) over his ongoing “Tinubu Must Go” protest in Abuja.

In a trending video, Shettima told VDM to relocate his protest to Edo State, accusing him of disrespecting northerners and attempting to cause confusion in the region.

Arewa youth president sends blunt message to VDM ahead of planned protest. Credit: @yerimashettima, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

“Very Dark Man should relocate his protest to Edo State before I come back to Abuja. Stop this confusion you wanted to create in the north,” Shettima said.

He accused VDM of insulting northerners:

“Already, Verdarkman, you said we, the northerners, are not educated. You said we didn’t go to school. You insulted us with all sorts of disrespect. Look, Very Dark Man, let me tell you, the way you think you can insult other parts of the country, we cannot tolerate it in the north.”

Shettima also warned against holding protests in Abuja or any northern state:

“There is no way you will protest in Abuja. You want to cause problems in the north, whereby our security agencies have started yielding fruitful achievements. Don’t hold, you should not mistakenly hold any protest in any part of northern Nigeria. This is a warning to you.”

He praised recent security operations, noting that the FCT Commissioner of Police had personally led efforts against bandits and that hundreds of girls were rescued in Borno State. Shettima insisted that protests could distract from such progress.

“Wallahi, we are not scared of you. You and whatsoever that is supporting you, we, the northern Nigerians, we are ready. We are ready to protect the north. We are ready to support the north, and we are ready to show you that we will stand by ourselves,” he declared.

Concluding his message, Shettima reiterated his warning:

“Please, like I said, this is a warning to you. Relocate and stop your protests. Relocate it back to Edo State. Don’t start that in Abuja or any part of northern Nigeria.”

Watch him speak below:

Source: Legit.ng