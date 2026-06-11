A graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, who got heartbroken after seeing her final year result, speaks out

The young lady explained that she worked so hard and focused on her studies, and expected to finish with a specific grade

Despite her hard work from 100 level to final year, she mentioned the CGPA she saw that made her feel a certain way

A graduate of FUTO, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, from the Department of Mathematics, who wept after seeing her final year result, has opened up online.

The young lady, who mentioned her name as AKOR BLESSING EKENEDILICHUKWU, mentioned the grade she finished with from the institution following several years of study.

Mathematics graduate of FUTO reacts emotionally after final year result is released. Photo Source: TikTok/blessingakor2

Source: TikTok

FUTO graduate weeps over final year result

She mentioned in the TikTok post that she worked very hard and dreamt of finishing with a first-class degree, but despite her attempts and the hard work she put into getting the result, things didn't go her way, and this made her cry after she saw her final year CGPA.

She wrote in the description of the post:

"Reintroducing: AKOR BLESSING EKENEDILICHUKWU, B.Tech in Mathematics, Second Class Upper Honours Division (4.45/5.0). When I saw my final result, it broke me sincerely. I won't even lie at all because I was so heartbroken after hearing my course adviser call my CGPA."

Lady breaks down after seeing CGPA from Federal University of Technology Owerri. Photo Source: TikTok/blessingakor2

Source: TikTok

While missing first class made her feel a certain type of way, she spoke about counting her academic achievements and understanding things she had done, which helped her finish better than others with a strong and high CGPA, despite not meeting first class.

@blessingakor2 added:

"I worked so hard, prayed so much, and dreamed of a first class. I even remember putting it as one of my requests at the last Hallelujah Challenge (dress like your miracle). For a while, all I could see was what I missed, not what I achieved. I forgot the countless nights I stayed awake, the days I almost gave up, the years I kept trying when things didn't work out."

"I forgot that just getting here was already a victory. With time, I made peace with it. Just like my dad told me, I didn't graduate with a first-class honours, and neither did I graduate with a second-class upper, but I graduated with a 4.45 CGPA (First Class Lower). I learned that growth is not always loud and success is not always round numbers. Sometimes, success looks like standing up after being tired of falling."

Reactions as FUTO graduate post CGPA

Survivor wrote:

"Yes o. First class lower.😌❤️congratulations!"

fa_aderera explained:

"Congratulations Love."

Aanuoluwapo shared:

"Congratulations my love."

KELEETHECREATOR! noted:

"Congratulations mama."

Emmanuella added:

"Congratulations dear."

Waliyah explained:

"Congratulations Akor."

CHRIS noted:

"It can only get better from here …Congrats to us."

Vanny Angel noted:

"Congratulations my baby."

MENA MEALS-Food Plug In ABRAKA noted:

"This is just the beginning of greater things to come."

KwinB wrote:

"Congratulations Blessing."

TOBECHI added:

"Big congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady has finished her master’s degree at the University of Ibadan (UI) with very good results. The lady, Aishat Ojetola, said she studied Plant Pathology and finished with a Distinction and a CGPA of 6.5/7.0.

She shared her joy online and thanked her teachers, family, and friends for helping her. Many people congratulated her after seeing her post.

Lady graduates with 4.90 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has gained attention online after showcasing her outstanding academic achievements.

The young lady, who studied Biochemistry, said she graduated with a First Class degree and a CGPA of 4.90/5.0. She also emerged as the overall best graduating student in both her department and the Faculty of Life Sciences. She shared her results and awards on social media.

Source: Legit.ng