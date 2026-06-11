A Nigerian man has shared a sad news following the service of songs of late Nollywood actor and movie star Alexx Ekubo

The service of songs for the late actor took place at The Monarch Event Center in Lekki, Lagos state on June 10, 2026

The man shared a lengthy post on social media reflecting on the reality of death and human vanity

A Nigerian man, Nwebunu Nzube Emmanuel, has taken to Facebook to share the moment he received sad news hours after Alexx Ekubo's service of songs.

The veteran actor's service of songs took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The event was held at The Monarch Event Center in Lekki, Lagos.

A Nigerian man shares sad news following Alexx Ekubo's service of songs. Photo credit: Nwebunu Nzube Emmanuel/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel took to his social media page on Thursday, June 11, 2026, to share how he also lost a family member.

He explained that death is a journey every human being must take. He also urged his followers to love more and live beautifully because tomorrow is promised to no one.

Man reflects on life following Alexx's death

Emmanuel noted that while the actor spent his lifetime attending other people's funerals, he became the one being mourned. He stated that he received the news of his aunt's death while he was at his office. The development emotionally shook him as he remembered how the deceased helped his own family.

He said:

"Yesterday was Alex Ekubo's Service of Songs, and honestly, it hit hard.

What surprised me was discovering that he had a wife and child. Many people didn't even know this, then I saw several posts claiming he died without a wife or kids. I guess some people will have to bury their assumptions in shame now. But that's not even why I'm writing this.

Death is a journey every one of us must take someday. When Alex was alive, he attended other people's funerals and Services of Songs. He watched people being laid to rest, comforted grieving families, and paid his last respects. Today, he is the one being mourned. That is the reality of life.

Yesterday, while I was at the office, I received a call that one of my aunts had passed away. I was emotionally shaken. The first thing that came to my mind was her children and the husband she left behind.

This particular aunt attended my mother's burial and helped ensure everything went smoothly. She stood with us during one of the most difficult moments of our lives. Now, preparations will soon begin for her own burial. Life has a way of reminding us that nobody is here forever."

Reactions as man reflects on life after death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ogechi Jonathan said:

"You are right bro."

Berry Jnr said:

"Life is precious, let's make every moment count."

Jerry Ofoegbu said:

"Thanks for sharing this."

See the Facebook post below:

Lady weighs in on Alexx Ekubo's wife identity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has weighed in on the sudden public unveiling of the identity of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife.

Source: Legit.ng