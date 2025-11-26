The Senate has reached a resolution to classify kidnapping as an act of terrorism, adding that the Terrorism Act would be amended to impose the maximum death penalty on anyone convicted of kidnapping.

This resolution was reached during the plenary on Wednesday, November 26. The Senate explained that under the new law, the death penalty must be applied once a kidnapping conviction has been established.

Nigeria has recently been faced with persistent security challenges fuelled by violence and attacks by bandits who raid villages, kill people and demand ransom for kidnapping.

On Monday, November 24, bandits attacked Biresawa village of Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state and abducted at least eight persons. Sources privy to the incident disclosed that the attackers raided the village between 11 pm to 12 midnight.

One of the relatives of a victim, identified as Kabiru Usman, disclosed that the assailants came through a neighbouring village, Tsundu. He added that they tried to stop the assailants, but their weapons were more powerful because they were carrying guns.

Earlier, the Niger state government expressed "deep sadness" over the kidnapping of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area of the state. It said the security agencies have continued to assess the development.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the state government, the incident happened after an intelligence report indicated that an increased level of threat in some parts of the Niger North senatorial district.

Usman maintained that the government had earlier directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the senatorial district as a precautionary measure.

He added that security agencies have commenced investigation and rescue operations for the safe return of the kidnapped people. According to Usman, the government has close communication with all relevant security formations and has promised to give regular updates.

Last week, church worshippers were kidnapped in Kwara state, and students were abducted in Kebbi state. However, the government has been able to secure the release of the abductees.

While the development has been commended, some Nigerians are asking why the kidnappers were not arrested and tried in the court of law.

