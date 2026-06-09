Mrs Rachael Folawe Alamu has appealed for government intervention in her kidnapping case

The abducted Principal of Community High School, Esiele, refuted media claims of N1 billion ransom and Sharia law demands for their release

Mrs Alamu said the kidnappers only seek the release of their own members from detention

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The abducted Principal of Community High School, Esiele, Mrs Rachael Folawe Alamu, has begged Nigerians and government authorities to secure their release from the kidnappers’ den.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Kidnapped principal Rachael Alamu urges Nigeria to secure her release, debunks false ransom claims. Photocredit: Seyi Makinde/@Updatemilblog

Source: UGC

Alamu said the kidnappers are not demanding a N1 billion ransom, weapons, or the imposition of Sharia law in Nigeria as is being reported in some media.

She described the alleged demands of their abductors, as circulated in sections of the media, as false information.

As reported by Vanguard, Alamu stated this in a viral video on Monday, June 8, 2026, 25 days after she was kidnapped.

“That they requested N1 billion, that they requested that Sharia be entrenched in the country. These are not true. They are just trying to create problems for us.

“We have been here, and we have not been forced to worship in an Islamic way. We have been left alone. They have not troubled us concerning that. They are not asking for Sharia law. They are not asking for money.”

The abducted school principal said the kidnappers’ only demand is for the government to release some of their people.

“The single thing they are asking for is the release of some of their people. I don’t know why they are peddling this rumour to make it complicated for us.”

School abduction: Oyo govt reacts to viral video

Recall that the Oyo State Government denied claims in a viral video suggesting that the kidnapped pupils and teachers had been released.

Commissioner Oyelade warned against the spread of such misleading information, noting that it only caused confusion among victims' families.

The government assured the public that discreet efforts were still actively underway to safely secure the release of the abducted victims.

Oyo announces new development amid school kidnapping

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State imposed a statewide nighttime ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

Makinde barred okada riders from operating between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as part of a broader security crackdown aimed at curbing criminal activities and enhancing public safety.

The move came amid growing security concerns, particularly the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire local government area (LGA) on May 15, 2026.

Oyo: Bandits’ alleged demands spark concerns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman raised alarm over alleged demands made by bandits who abducted schoolchildren in Oyo recently.

He went on to question the government on their plans as terrorists gain strength daily.

Legit.ng recalls that the Oyo state terrorists sparked buzz online with their demands to facilitate the release of abducted children and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng