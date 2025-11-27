Venerable Edwin Achi, the priest-in-charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Kaduna, who was abducted with his wife and daughter, has died in captivity

The Anglican priest's death came after the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N600 million, weeks after holding the clergyman's family

Venerable Edwin's death adds to the worrying list of Nigerian priests who have met their untimely death in 2025 at the hands of kidnappers, gunmen or bandits

On Wednesday, November 26, the Anglican Diocese of Kaduna announced the tragic death of Venerable Edwin Achi, the priest-in-charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church in Ungwan Maijero, Kaduna, who had been kidnapped by gunmen about a month ago, alongside his wife and daughter.

Sadly, the deceased cleric's wife and daughter remain in captivity while their abductors demand a N600 million ransom for their release.

In recent weeks, across Nigeria, there has been a sporadic rise in the spate of abductions, chief among them being the recent Kebbi schoolgirls' kidnapping, the abduction of over 200 students from a Catholic school in Nigeria, and a violent kidnapping at a Kwara Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

The increase in kidnapping has not just triggered local attention or worry, but has also spread to the international community, with allegations of Christian genocide labelled against the Tinubu-led administration.

People from all walks of life urged the government of the day to fix the leaky security situation of the country.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights the sad reports of four Nigerian clerics who lost their lives in 2025 to armed attackers.

1. Venerable Edwin Achi

The most recent of the tragic losses of Nigerian preachers was the case of Venerable Edwin Achi, who had been in captivity for weeks with his wife, daughter and other unidentified people.

In the early hours of October 28, the cleric and his family were kidnapped and just recently, the kidnappers had used his Facebook page to upload a photo of him and his wife.

Unfortunately, Venerable Edwin has been confirmed dead, while the kidnappers continue to demand a N600 ransom.

2. Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu

Legit.ng reported that bandits killed a cleric, Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, after kidnapping him from his house on Tuesday, March 4.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, the deceased was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 5, which coincided with Ash Wednesday.

3. Reverend Father Mimang Lekyil

In May, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Mimang Lekyil, was killed in his home in Kwakas, Plateau State, during a night attack by suspected kidnappers.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants broke into the reverend’s home while the household was settling in for the night.

Bishop Ayuba Matawal, a Bokkos resident, confirmed the incident, saying:

“Yes, they shot the reverend father. The two women in the house were kidnapped but were later rescued by residents of the area who mobilised to trail the assailants. It is believed that they came to kidnap the reverend since they went with the women.”

4. Reverend Father Mathew Eya

In September, Legit.ng reported how gunmen killed an Enugu Catholic bishop, Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya of St. Charles Catholic Church in Eha-Ndiagu, in Nsukka.

The clergyman was reportedly attacked by kidnappers along the Eha-Ndiagu road and died immediately.

An eyewitness stated that the priest was driving alone when he was ambushed around the Type C hospital project site.

The source explained that the attack was not about ransom demands, adding that “they demobilised the tyres, forced the vehicle to stop, and shot him multiple times at close range."

Bandits kill Kaduna pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that bandits had brutally killed a Kaduna pastor named Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 28 October, when heavily armed bandits stormed the community, firing sporadically and sending residents fleeing into nearby bushes. Several villagers, including worshippers at the HEKAN Church, were abducted.

In his statement, the president of HEKAN, Reverend Dr Amos Kiri, described the attack as “callous, inhumane, and wicked”, expressing his profound sadness at the attack on the clergy and the Christian communities in the area.

