Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa have been urged to double their security around schools as security intelligence allegedly showed some planned mass kidnapping

According to the report, the DSS intercepted the communication of the terrorists while they were planning to unleash the attacks on the affected states

The secret police's memo, which was said to have been leaked to the public, has started generating reactions from Nigerians

The security operatives in Edo, Kogi and Nasarawa states have reportedly been urged to double their protection around schools over an intercepted plan by some terrorists to stage a mass kidnapping in the states.

Reports indicated that the Department of State Services (DSS) have intercepted communication between some suspected terrorists, who are planning to unleash the attacks in some selected schools.

DSS allegedly mentions 3 states in a leaked memo Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Nation reported that a top security source confirmed the intelligence has been communicated to concerned security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), urging them to ensure proper mobilisation for the protection of the schoolchildren. The source disclosed that deployments had already been made on the intelligence.

The secret police were said to have advised that counter security measures should be put in place around the schools in the state, adding that focus should be on the Edo North District and strengthen the security around the educational institutions.

At the same time, a trending memo indicated that the intelligence gathered has shown that discussions between two suspected bandits identified as Nuhu and Bawa revealed the plans to abduct schoolchildren after they failed in their attempt to abduct wealthy individuals to generate desired financial returns.

Nigerians react to DSS leaked memo

The document further explained that the suspects are of the view that targeting schoolchildren would attract the attention of the government and increase their chances of getting substantial ransom payments.

Meanwhile, the leaked DSS memo has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obed Obaa criticised Nigeria's systems:

"Look at how insecurity is spreading, and yet our agencies are still reactive. We're in a big mess in this country. Please, y'all must stay as safe as you can."

Nigerians react to alleged leaked memo of the DSS on planned terrorist attacks Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Kingsley said such news should not have made headlines but for security agencies to act upon:

"Should this news be confirmed online seff? Isn’t it supposed to be privately disclosed to security agencies to mount guard?"

Kev called for actions from the government:

"This is an absolute red alert that requires zero delays. The Edo State Government and local security forces must lock down every school baseline immediately. We cannot afford any lapses when it comes to protecting our children, abeg."

Hustler urged parents to keep their children at home:

"The best is to keep your child at home; it is better to stay with little knowledge than to be kidnapped to an unknown location. May God bring us a lasting solution to this problem our nation is facing."

You can read the leaked memo on X here:

List of world-wanted terrorists killed in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump, on Saturday, May 16, 2026, announced that American forces, in conjunction with the Nigerian military, had killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a terrorist leader, who was said to be the second global leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

It was learnt that the operation was carried out around the Lake Chat basin, an area known as a terrorist spot in the country. This would be the second military operation in the country in the space of six months.

Source: Legit.ng