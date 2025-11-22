Just In: Catholic Diocese Releases Updated List of Abducted Students, Teachers
The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has disclosed that the number of kidnapped students and teachers in Niger state has increased to 315 as of Saturday, November 22.
In the same vein, the church denied the claim that it received an order to shut down the school, adding that the government was only trying to shift blame.
According to Vanguard, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Yohanna, had earlier disclosed the same figure.
He noted that the figure was confirmed after verification exercises and further enquiries. He explained that the students who were abducted are 303, while the teachers were 12, totalling 315.
The chairman of the Christian body in the state released the figure in a statement on Saturday, November 22, through his media aide, Daniel Atori. He explained that the verification exercise and final census led to the final figure.
Niger government reacts as Catholic students kidnapped
Earlier, the Niger state government expressed "deep sadness" over the kidnapping of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state. It said the security agencies have continued to assess the development.
According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the state government, the incident happened after an intelligence report indicated that an increased level of threat in some parts of the Niger North senatorial district.
Usman maintained that the government had earlier directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the senatorial district as a precautionary measure.
He added that security agencies have commenced investigation and rescue operations for the safe return of the kidnapped people. According to Usman, the government has close communication with all relevant security formations and promised to give regular updates.
Bandits abduct students in Kebbi school
This is coming amid the tension that has gripped the country since last week. Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State
At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.
