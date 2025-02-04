A 50-year-old man, Ado Haruna, has turned out to be the devil within his family in Zaria, Kaduna state

Haruna connived with bandits to attack the home of his nephew and kidnap his family members for ransom

The suspect confessed after he was arrested that he led the bandits to his nephew's house and was given N200,000 as his share

Zaria, Kaduna state - A 50-year-old man, Ado Haruna has been arrested for conniving with bandits to kidnap his family members, in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The Police Force public relations officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arrested Haruna based on a tip-off.

Adejobi said Haruna led the bandits to the house of his nephew, Alhaji Bashiru Anas, on the night of the abduction.

The bandits kidnapped Anas’ two wives, three children, younger brother, and his brother’s wife as they did not meet him at home, Daily Trust reports.

The kidnapped victims spent 60 days in Buruku Sabo Birni before they were released after N10 million ransom was paid.

The suspect confessed to the crime when he was paraded by the police.

“I led the bandits to his house but didn’t let him see me. We were living in the same community. They did not see Anas, so they took his wife and children. For the 60 days his family was in the bush, I was using Alhaji Anas’ phone to communicate with the bandits.

“The bandits were paid over N10 million as ransom, as I was made to know, but I was given N200,000 as my share. I bought maize with the money given to me. I didn’t know how the police got information about my involvement. I just saw them at my home. Life pushed me into crime.”

Legit.ng also reported that at least 16 residents of Mararraba Mazuga village of Kachia local government area in Kaduna state were kidnapped by gunmen.

A resident of the village identified as Wayas Musa said two of the kidnap victims escaped from the kidnappers dem.

Musa also said the kidnappers later released seven others to go and provide ransom for the remaining captives.

Tinubu makes tough declaration about bandits, kidnappers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu declared that those engaged in kidnapping were terrorists and they would be treated as such.

Tinubu maintained that the kidnappers were cowards who could not confront the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The president made the comment while hosting members of the judiciary at a dinner led by the chief justice of the federation, Justice Olukayode Arowoola.

