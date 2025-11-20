Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have repelled a kidnapping attempt in Guto village, in the Bwari Area Council.

Bandits, numbering about 30, invaded the community in an attempt to abduct a resident and his family in the early hours of Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Police lose an officer while attempting to prevent a kidnapping in the FCT. Photo credit: @FCT_PoliceNG

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team and the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS) mobilised to the scene.

Adeh said the bandits opened fire upon sighting the Police team.

The Police spokesperson said officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel attackers opened fire.

According to the police, two of the bandits were killed while others fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains for safety.

She said the police lost an officer to a fatal gunshot injury during the gun battle.

“Upon sighting the Police team, the attackers opened fire. The officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel. In the ensuing firefight, the Police team neutralized two of the assailants, while the remainder fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains for safety.

“Tragically, one Police officer sustained a fatal gunshot injury during the exchange and was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The Command deeply regrets this loss, as the officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, has deployed additional personnel to strengthen security in the area, and normalcy has since been restored.

He has also ordered a detailed investigation to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

Reaction as policeman dies during gunfight with bandits

@nk_daso

A brave officer paid the supreme price so others can live. We honour his sacrifice and commend the swift response of FCT Police Command. May his courage inspire us all to support and cooperate with security agencies.

@Iam_mhiracle

Deepest condolences to the family of the brave officer who lost his life protecting others. May his sacrifice not be in vain, and may the authorities ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice. True heroes deserve to be remembered.

@bigOla_mide

RIP to him, and GOD bless you people effort, this all is a result of the constant lies of no genocide happening in Nigeria. now we need to tell ourselves the truth and keep ourselves safe. God bless Nigeria. God bless the GOOD police officers.

@youngsahito

This is the time to have air support in that axis and not just to wait till they launch another attack.

Bandits kill VP, abduct female students

Recall that terrorists attacked Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi state, abducting several students.

One staff member was killed, the school's principal shot, and a guard injured by the rampaging outlaws.

Residents said the attackers have not gone far and are urging urgent federal and state government action to rescue the girls.

