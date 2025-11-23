Army said bandits were feeling the heat of intensified operations across the North-West

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has insisted that bandits “are feeling the heat” of intensified military operations across the North-West, despite mounting public anxiety over worsening attacks and mass abductions.

Major General Warrah Idris, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West (JTF NW) under Operation FANSAN Yamma (OPFY), gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Niger state.

Bandits feeling increased military pressure

Major General Idris said that recent coordinated offensives had denied criminal groups the freedom they once enjoyed.

“The bandits are clearly feeling the heat of our operations and will find no safe haven,” he declared.

He added that troops had intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the abduction of pupils from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Commanders receive field briefings

During the visit, Idris was briefed by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division and Commander Sector 3 OPFY, Major General C. R. Nnebiefe.

The briefing covered ongoing joint operations involving other security agencies and steps taken to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils.

A statement issued by Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer of OPFY, further emphasised the Theatre’s resolve to sustain pressure on the armed groups.

Troops urged to sustain unyielding pressure

The Theatre Commander charged troops not to relent in pursuing the perpetrators and ensuring that every kidnapped child is found and reunited with their family.

“Remain vigilant and relentless. We will not allow these criminals any respite until the pupils are safely recovered,” he said.

Idris also reassured soldiers that the necessary resources, logistics and operational support would be provided to guarantee the success of the mission.

