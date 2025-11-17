Armed bandits attacked, killed, and kidnapped many people at Fegin Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State

It was gathered that the terrorists killed at least three residents and kidnapped 64 people during the attack

A survivor, Abdulrahman Ahmad Dole, narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community and carried out their deadly activities

Zamfara State - No fewer than three persons have been killed and 64 others abducted at Fegin Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that children and women were among the abductees taken to an unknown destination.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bandits attacked the community on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Four other people were taken to Tsafe General Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during the attack.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umaru Moriki, was among those killed along the Gusau-Tsafe Road, near Fegin village.

Moriki, who was said to be gunned down while travelling to Kaduna, was the Sarkin Fadan Moriki.

The incident happened a day after the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, visited the state and announced that the Defence Headquarters had deployed fresh troops.

The former Zamfara governor told the people that he would be meeting the troops to give the marching order to deal decisively with criminals.

“Zamfara will no longer bow to fear. We are taking every necessary step to secure every community.”

According to witnesses, the bandits were over 30 in number and rode on motorbikes.

The attackers were said to have opened fire on Moriki’s car and other vehicles after blocking the Gusau-Funtua Road during the operation that lasted for 15 minutes.

A survivor, Abdulrahman Ahmad Dole, said the bandits began shooting immediately after overtaking motorists, including the convoy of the state Commissioner of Police.

Abdulrahaman also confirmed that the bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of people.

Bandits kill 16 vigilantes, kidnap 40 residents

Recall that bandits killed sixteen vigilantes and abducted more than forty residents in multiple attacks across Mashegu LGA of Niger state.

The assailants ambushed vigilantes after invading Magama village during dawn prayers and kidnapping over twenty people.

Several communities in Mashegu LGA were deserted as residents fled to nearby towns and safer settlements.

