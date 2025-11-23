The Zamfara state police command has confirmed the rescuing of 25 women and children, who were abducted by some bandits on Friday, November 21

The Police Command in Zamfara state has said it has rescued 25 abducted persons, who were mainly women and children. They were kidnapped by some bandits in the Kuraje community in Zamfara.

DSP Yazid Abubakar, the police public relations officer, confirmed the development in a statement in Gusau, the state capital, on Saturday, November 22. According to Abubakar, the bandits attacked the Kuraje village in the Damba area of the Gusau local government area of the state.

When bandits attack Zamfara state

Vanguard reported that the police boss explained that the attack was carried out on Friday, November 21, at about 9:45 p.m. The bandits started firing shots when they stormed the village.

Abubakar's statement reads in part:

“During the attack, the assailants abducted ten women and fifteen children, all residents of the Kuraje community.”

He explained that the swift mobilisation from the joint police patrol teams and community protection guards to the scene led to the immediate rescue. He noted that the victims were moved to Sabongari, Damba, after they were rescued for proper profiling.

This is coming amid the kidnapping of 315 students in Niger state. The figure was confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora on Saturday, November 22. In the same vein, the church denied the claim that it received an order to shut down the school, adding that the government was only trying to shift blame.

Niger government reacts as Catholic students kidnapped

Earlier, the Niger state government expressed "deep sadness" over the kidnapping of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state. It said the security agencies have continued to assess the development.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the state government, the incident happened after an intelligence report indicated that an increased level of threat in some parts of the Niger North senatorial district.

Usman maintained that the government had earlier directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the senatorial district as a precautionary measure.

He added that security agencies have commenced investigation and rescue operations for the safe return of the kidnapped people. According to Usman, the government has close communication with all relevant security formations and promised to give regular updates.

