The family of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, has been thrown into mourning after he was killed by bandits

armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025

Amina Hassan, the wife of the slain Vice Principal, narrated how her daughter escaped from the gunmen after they shot her husband dead in the deadly attack

Maga, Kebbi State - Amina Hassan, the wife of the slain Vice Principal of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, said her daughter escaped the deadly bandit attack.

Legit.ng reports that bandits killed Vice Principal Malam Hassan Makuku and abducted 25 students shortly after leaving the staff quarters on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Mrs Hassan said the bandits invaded their home around 3:30 a.m. while they thought the disturbance came from animals.

As reported by Channel Television, the vice principal’s wife said one of the gunmen shot her husband while they were struggling with them and took her outside the house.

“I was still arguing with them when my daughter came out. Then they left me and went to her, taking her with them and leading them to the hostel.

“Then they told her to lie down so they could shoot her, too. So she told them, ‘I should lie down so that you can shoot me.’ They said ‘yes.’

“So she asked that they allow her to go and ease herself. But then they opened the door and saw other girls, and their attention was shifted from my girl.”

She said this distraction helped her daughter escape.

“That was how she was able to escape into the bush. By the time she came back, it was already morning.”

