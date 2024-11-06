Deadly bandits have reportedly attacked several Zamfara communities and kidnapped over 100 dwellers, including women and children

Legit.ng gathered that among the kidnapped victims was a chief imam who was previously a victim of kidnap-for-ransom

A source who described the tension that gripped the affected communities stated that many residents have already fled for fear of further attacks

Gusau, Zamfara state - Armed groups known as 'bandits' hit Zamfara communities in Wanke, near the capital Gusau, and reportedly kidnapped more than 100 people.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday, November 6, those abducted include women, children, and the elderly.

Bandits attacked several Zamfara communities and reportedly kidnapped over 100 villagers.

The incident created tension in the affected communities.

Also among the abductees was a chief imam in Wanke. The religious leader was previously released from captivity and was receiving treatment for a leg injury.

A survivor who spoke to the BBC Hausa in an interview on Wednesday, November 6, recounted how the affected communities were thrown into chaos.

The source said:

“Near Sabon Layi, over 50 people were taken, and near Dogon Hayi, about 50 more were abducted. The terrorists chased people as if they were hunting animals.

“They pursued people on motorbikes, tracked women inside their homes, and abducted them. Some were intercepted while attempting to flee and were herded into the bush.”

Furthermore, the source described how the assailants targeted multiple communities, including Gira, Ruwa Kusa, Dogon Hayi, and Gidan Kado, where they stole farm produce, motorcycles, and personal items like smartphones. They also looted shops for provisions.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from state authorities or the police regarding the attack.

Legit.ng reports that conflict has continued to roil the country’s northern and central regions, where bandits are active.

Across the country, the targeting of vulnerable populations has been widespread, including kidnappings for ransom or to pressure the government to meet the aggressors’ demands. Experts also say that worsening economic conditions have led to an increase in abductions for ransom over the last four years.

But as West Africa’s largest economy and a country with one of the strongest military forces on the continent, many have questioned why Nigeria has been unable to nip the lingering insecurity crisis in the bud.

Why banditry in Nigeria persists - Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated this while speaking on a space on X organised by Legit.ng.

