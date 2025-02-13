Armed bandits attacked three communities of Makeri, Mai-Ido, and Kushumi in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state

The terrorists wielding AK-47 rifles kidnapped 16 people including women and children on Monday, February 10, 2025

A community leader in the area narrated how the armed bandits invaded the communities and whisked away the victims amid sporadic gunshots

Kaduna state - At least 16 people have been kidnapped and houses set ablaze in Makeri, Mai-Ido, and Kushumi communities in the Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

Armed bandits attacked three communities in broad daylight on Monday around 12pm, February 10, 2025.

Armed attacked 3 communities, kidnapped 16 residents and set houses on fire in Kaduna state.

A community leader said the bandits stormed the communities in large numbers, with some of them wearing army uniforms and wielding AK-47 rifles.

As reported by Daily Trust, the community leader said the terrorists attacked when some villagers had gone to the farm.

He said bandits kidnapped 11 women and five children amid sporadic gunshots.

“The bandits targeted when the men had all gone to their farms. They invaded the three communities and set some houses and farm produce ablaze.”

He further staed that the bandits escaped with the victims before some troops who were alerted at Kagarko town could arrive.

“But I have been informed this morning that the troops are on the trail of the bandits towards Hayin-Dam and Kurutu forest which borders Kachia LGA.”

He added that some villagers had fled to Kagarko town and neighbouring Janjala for shelter.

The Police in the area confirmed the bandits attack but declined further comments.

