Nollywood actress Doris Ogala raised concerns online over he health state

This was after the movie goddess lost consciousness during an official duty

However, reports of her well-being went viral after she was spotted in a wheelchair

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 elections, Doris Ogala, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, on Friday after she reportedly lost consciousness during a consultation.

According to circulating video clips on social media, Ogala collapsed earlier in the day and was quickly taken to the hospital.

Doris Ogala rushed to hospital. Credit: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

She was stabilised and later shared an update on her Instagram page: “I was rushed to FMC Umuahia. I lost consciousness. Glory to God I am stabilised now.”

While at the hospital, Ogala was seen in a wheelchair interacting with patients and staff. Footage showed her praying with patients and even paying medical bills for some, which she said was an instruction from God.

She added that her administration, if elected, would prioritise the health sector from day one, starting May 29, 2027.

Ogala recently emerged as the AAC’s candidate for the Abia governorship, declaring her intention to unseat incumbent Governor Alex Otti.

Her campaign has focused on people-centred policies, economic growth, and job creation.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala stirred fresh drama after mocking her colleague and former friend, Tonto Dikeh, over her born-again claims.

On March 25, 2026, Ogala took to Instagram to accuse Tonto of involving native doctors in their past dealings and shared what she described as a leaked audio conversation with a native doctor.

She narrated that Tonto Dikeh once encouraged her to consult native doctors, but she refused because it did not sit well with her spirit.

Doris Ogala alleged that Tonto later reported her to a female native doctor, whom she referred to as mamalawo, and even tried to harm her spiritually.

“Tonto dikeh why did you go to your mamalawo to kill me. Which blogger did I tell that your mamalawo is my spiritual mother. Since you knew me, do I do juju. No be you dey tell me say why I no dey call all those native doctor to work for me. Even in transcorp when imported Alfa from Lagos. U wanted me to join you. I told you those things doesn't go well with my spirit. Ahhh your cup is full.”

She went on to question why Tonto Dikeh would want to end her life, stressing that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment.

“Why would you want to kpai me. What did I ever do to you tonto dikeh, HONESTLY GOD IS DOING SOMETHING. AHHHH.”

She further mocked Tonto Dikeh's born-again status, insinuating that she is deceiving the public with the claims of her newfound faith while she's allegedly involved with native doctors.

"And you are doing born again. This was just January here. Kai"

Ogala also shared a recorded phone call, which she claimed was between her and Tonto’s female native doctor.

In the audio, a woman was heard speaking with Doris Ogala, who explained that she had been avoiding a woman because she did not want to be dragged into social media drama.

She added that the woman in question allegedly asked her to help convince Pastor Chris Okafor to pay attention to her, though Tonto Dikeh’s name was not directly mentioned in the recording.

Doris Ogala hospitalised after losing consciousness. Credit: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's crisis

Legit.ng gathered the reacions below:

__starly1 said:

"I’m from Abia, and we don’t know her, please😂."

iyk_sterling said:

"Just imagine....Once I become a legislator, I will prepare a bill that will bar actors from contesting for political offices 😂. Drama don plenty."

instant_gistconer said:

"I nor see who like drama pass this Doris 😂."

wendie.agent said:

"Is it not too early incoming Governor 😂."

sabeehyathoyin said:

"😂😂😂 I promise you nothing as interesting as Nigeria on Netflix."

lifeizeazzy said:

"God just dey switch to Nigeria whenever he’s bored 😂😂😂."

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng