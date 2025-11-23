Nigerian Army Mentions What Is Fuelling Crisis in Plateau
- The Nigerian Army has commented on the crisis and tension rocking different communities in Plateau State
- Major General MA Etsy-Ndagi, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, mentioned the major thing fuelling the crisis in the north-central state
- According to Etsy-Ndagi, the crisis between farming and herding communities is a cycle of violence
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Jos, Plateau State - The Nigerian Army said self-defense by communities is fueling the crisis and tension in Plateau State.
Major General MA Etsy-Ndagi, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, said communities defending themselves haven’t yielded positive results, but instead worsened the situation.
As reported by Daily Trust, Etsy-Ndagi stated this during a media chat in Jos,
Etsy-Ndagi said the crisis between farming and herding communities is a cycle of violence.
He said both sides engaged in attacks and counter-attacks in the north-central state.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The army said there is a need to seize weapons, including locally fabricated ones, from anyone found with them.
“To ensure the security of lives and property, we have to ensure everyone is disarmed and nobody fabricates weapons, so as to give way to peace.
“The situation involves farmers and herders accusing each other of attacks, with farmers alleging farm destruction and herders alleging cattle rustling. It’s a circle of violence. We don’t condone communities defending themselves, but we protect traumatized communities and give them support.”
The major urged Plateau residents to live in peace with one another and cooperate with security agencies to ensure sustainable peace and development in their respective communities.
According to the Army general, there is nothing better than peace.
He said the Nigerian Army is committed to the fight against insecurity bedeviling communities across the country.
Tinubu dispatches emissary to Plateau
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, sent an emissary, Dr Abiodun Essiet, to Plateau State.
"Nigeria the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian”: Bishop Anagbe tells US lawmakers in trending video
Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North Central Zone, had a meeting with Christian clerics and Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders.
The special adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the visit to Plateau State.
Read more stories about crisis in Plateau:
- Is it True That There's Genocide Against Christians in Benue, Plateau, Others? Here's What Data Says
- 13-Year-Old Herder and His 36 Cattle Killed in Top Northern State
- Tension in Top North-Central State as Gunmen Kill Monarch, Abduct Another Ruler
- Tinubu to Address Pastors, Other Church Leaders in Jos, Plateau State
- Troops Capture 2 Deadly Terrorists Responsible for Plateau, Kaduna Attacks
Over 10 Killed in Plateau state
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that thirteen people were confirmed dead after coordinated attacks on two villages in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state .
The Council Chairman Stephen Pwajok condemned the killings as “unprovoked and regrettable"
Community leaders and youth groups called for tighter security and dismissed claims that cattle rustling caused the violence.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.