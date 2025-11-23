The Nigerian Army has commented on the crisis and tension rocking different communities in Plateau State

Major General MA Etsy - Ndagi , Chief of Civil - Military Relations , mentioned the major thing fuelling the crisis in the north-central state

According to Etsy-Ndagi, the crisis between farming and herding communities is a cycle of violence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - The Nigerian Army said self-defense by communities is fueling the crisis and tension in Plateau State.

Major General MA Etsy-Ndagi, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, said communities defending themselves haven’t yielded positive results, but instead worsened the situation.

As reported by Daily Trust, Etsy-Ndagi stated this during a media chat in Jos,

Etsy-Ndagi said the crisis between farming and herding communities is a cycle of violence.

He said both sides engaged in attacks and counter-attacks in the north-central state.

The army said there is a need to seize weapons, including locally fabricated ones, from anyone found with them.

“To ensure the security of lives and property, we have to ensure everyone is disarmed and nobody fabricates weapons, so as to give way to peace.

“The situation involves farmers and herders accusing each other of attacks, with farmers alleging farm destruction and herders alleging cattle rustling. It’s a circle of violence. We don’t condone communities defending themselves, but we protect traumatized communities and give them support.”

The major urged Plateau residents to live in peace with one another and cooperate with security agencies to ensure sustainable peace and development in their respective communities.

According to the Army general, there is nothing better than peace.

He said the Nigerian Army is committed to the fight against insecurity bedeviling communities across the country.

Tinubu dispatches emissary to Plateau

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, sent an emissary, Dr Abiodun Essiet, to Plateau State.

Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North Central Zone, had a meeting with Christian clerics and Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders.

The special adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the visit to Plateau State.

Read more stories about crisis in Plateau:

Over 10 Killed in Plateau state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that thirteen people were confirmed dead after coordinated attacks on two villages in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state .

The Council Chairman Stephen Pwajok condemned the killings as “unprovoked and regrettable"

Community leaders and youth groups called for tighter security and dismissed claims that cattle rustling caused the violence.

Source: Legit.ng