A young lady who wrote her childhood dream in her secondary school yearbook has finally achieved it

She mentioned the course she wished to study in university, and later shared what she studied at the University of Jos

The course she wrote and the degree she achieved made many people celebrate her on social media

A graduate of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) who wrote her dream course in her secondary school yearbook has finally achieved it several years later.

The young lady shared a photo on her page, which shows her face and the course she mentioned in the yearbook that she wished to study at the university.

Lady celebrates as she graduates from UNIJOS after achieving childhood dream. Photo Source: TikTok/sweetgirlriiri

Source: TikTok

University of Jos Graduate fulfils childhood dream

Several years later, she achieved the dream as the photos she posted on her TikTok page gave a hint of what she studied at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

The post she shared showed that she studied Pharmacy and has been inducted into the profession.

Lady who wrote dream course in secondary school yearbook finally achieves it at UNIJOS. Photo Source: TikTok/sweetgirlriiri

Source: TikTok

@sweetgirlriiri wrote on her TikTok page:

"31st March is forever etched upon my heart."

"A dream I once had has come to fruition."

"If I said it was easy, I would be lying."

"I took the oath wholeheartedly and will redeem it, so help me God."

Her post, which showed that she fulfilled her dream of studying her dream course at the university, got the attention of several of her followers who congratulated her in the comments section of the video.

Reactions as lady fulfils her childhood dream

Giftunfiltered added:

"Congratulations."

Ms.Mide shared:

"Congratulations Pharmily."

Hannah wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

Nikki_Jesh added:

"Congratulations Dr.Ogaba."

kinkybaby38 said:

"Pharm.D Induction... Dreams do come true!"

Jay Jay noted:

"Congratulations, Pharm."

Oni Christian said:

"Congratulations the Pharmacist!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University has gone viral online. She said when she was a child, she wanted to be a doctor.

But in university, she studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering instead. She still worked hard and graduated with a First Class and a high CGPA. She said school was not easy, but she did not give up.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shared how she once thought she was not smart.

She said her JAMB and WAEC results made her doubt herself. But she did not give up and kept pushing in school. She later studied Fisheries and graduated with a First Class and a high CGPA. She also became the second-best graduating student in her department. She said she is now proud of her journey and thanked God for her success.

Nigerian lady achieves dream of studying Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has shared her joy online after becoming a pharmacist.

She said that when she was in secondary school, she wrote Pharmacy as her dream course in her yearbook. She also wrote her dream university. Years later, she got admission into UNN to study Pharmacy and has now graduated. She shared her story on TikTok and said her dream has come true.

Source: Legit.ng