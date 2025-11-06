Africa Digital Media Awards

Donald Trump: US Mulls Long-range Bombers Amid Plan for Military Action Against Nigeria
Nigeria

Donald Trump: US Mulls Long-range Bombers Amid Plan for Military Action Against Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The US Department of War is contemplating the options presented by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM)
  • It has emerged that the US military, as directed by President Donald Trump, has designed plans for intervention in Nigeria
  • The development is coming after Trump alleged that 'Christian persecution' was happening in Nigeria, and the US would invade to take out the terrorists

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States (US) has doubled down on its plan to involve its military in Nigeria’s security affairs.

Airstrikes, as well as having US military boots on the ground in Nigeria, were options that were reportedly being considered.

Donald Trump-led US mulls long-range bombers amid plan for military action against Nigeria.
Donald Trump and US military designs light, medium or heavy plan for intervention in Nigeria.
Source: Twitter

As reported on Wednesday, November 5, by The New York Times, American military leaders have now outlined a 'heavy option'.

The heavy option, military officials said, would be to move an aircraft carrier group into the Gulf of Guinea and to deploy fighters and perhaps long-range bombers to conduct strikes deep in northern Nigeria. But the US is already in the process of moving one of its aircraft carriers, the Gerald R. Ford, from its deployment in Europe to the southern Caribbean, where Trump has declared war on drug cartels. Other aircraft carriers are currently deployed in the Pacific or in the Middle East or are undergoing maintenance.

Deploying an American aircraft carrier to the Gulf of Guinea to take on Islamic insurgents in Nigeria was not deemed to be a 2025 national security priority as recently as Friday, several military officials said.

Christian persecution allegation

Legit.ng recalls that, last week, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

These announcements followed months of campaigns and demands by right-wing US lawmakers for the country to sanction Nigeria for allowing the “persecution of Christians.”

Donald Trump threatens to deploy the military 'guns-a-blazing' to Nigeria over Christians ordeal in Nigeria
President Donald Trump of the US threatens to launch attacks in Nigeria over 'killing of Christians'.
Source: Getty Images

Although the Nigerian government has denied the claims, Trump insisted that US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Many prominent concerned Nigerian citizens have advised President Tinubu to avoid confrontation and embrace diplomacy in addressing comments by US President Trump. They said Tinubu should avoid any hostile response and engage in constructive dialogue with the American government to clarify Nigeria’s position on the issue.

Best person to handle Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserted that only Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, is fit to confront Trump.

Garba noted that the Russian leader will never bow to Trump's pressure.

Source: Legit.ng

