The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has mentioned those allegedly behind the Christian genocide narrative in Nigeria

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said terrorist groups do not operate on religious lines

Idris revealed the findings of the federal government following US President Donald Trump's allegation of the targeted killing of Christians in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has accused foreign lobbyists, particularly in the United States, of fuelling the Christian genocide narrative in Nigeria

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the foreign lobbyists are influencing international perceptions of Nigeria’s security challenges.

Idris stated that government findings show a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Nigeria’s internal security situation.

As reported by Vanguard, Idris stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

“The Nigerian government has been able to see a correlation between some of the lobbyists operating, especially in the US, and the activities here. We have seen that some of the influencers of these criminal activities have a direct relationship with lobbyists in the US, who have a direct relationship with some of these people who are shouting about this issue outside this country.”

According to Idris, the U.S. stance on Christian genocide is a product of “misrepresentation and misinformation.”

The minister insisted that violent groups in Nigeria do not operate on religious lines.

Idris argued that while insecurity remains a serious concern, there is no evidence that any religious group is being specifically targeted in the country.

“Nigeria faces long-standing security challenges that have impacted Christians and Muslims alike. Any narrative suggesting that the Nigerian state is failing to take action against religious attacks is based on misinformation or faulty data.”

Alleged Christian genocide: US ready to work with Nigeria

Recall that the United States government issued a fresh statement over the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said America is ready to work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

The chairperson of the commission, Vicky Hartzler, shared more details about the latest development.

What Senate will do about Trump’s threat

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to United States President Donald Trump’s invasion threat.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District disclosed what the National Assembly will do about Trump's threat.

Legit.ng reports that Trump threatened to take military action against Nigeria over alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

