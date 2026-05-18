Kelechi Iheanacho helped Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title after beating Hearts on the final day

The striker has revived his career with a move to Celtic after failed spells at Sevilla and Middlesbrough

He is the seventh Super Eagles player to win a league title in Europe this season, after Victor Osimhen and others

Super Eagles players have enjoyed success in European football during the 2025/26 season where most league champions have emerged.

Most leagues have been concluded, while a few others like the English Premier League, whose champions remain undecided, have a game or two left.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

Turkey, Portugal, Cyprus, Scotland, Czech Republic and the second division in England have all been concluded and Super Eagles stars were in the title-winning teams.

Legit.ng looks at the seven Super Eagles stars who have won titles in European leagues this season.

Super Eagles stars who won titles

1. Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s biggest football star currently, Victor Osimhen, won his second Turkish Super League title in his second season with Okan Buruk side Galatasaray, his second title in Turkey, having won in his first season when he was on loan.

He also won the Golden Boot with 26 goals, but this season, he only managed 15 goals due to injury and AFCON 2025 involvement. His compatriot Paul Onuachu won it this season, sharing it with Eldor Shomurodov.

2. Francis Uzoho

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho won his first league title after helping Omonia Nicosia win their first Cypriot First Division title. Uzoho played five matches in the title run, keeping three clean sheets, as noted by Transfermarkt.

3. Terem Moffi

Moffi joined FC Porto in January after leaving OGC Nice following the club’s fan invasion of the training ground during which he was assaulted and left hospitalised.

The striker played nine out of 15 possible matches and scored a goal and assisted another, but earned the praise of manager Francesco Farioli for his performances. He won the title while his former club, OGC Nice are in the relegation playoff in France.

4. Zaidu Sanusi

Left-back Sanusi has been at Porto since 2020 and won his second league title with the club, playing a crucial role with 17 league appearances, during which he contributed to two goals.

5. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho is having a perfect redemption in Scotland after helping Celtic win the title in his first season, during which he scored five goals in 13 matches, all of which were crucial to helping the club win the title.

The former U17 star’s success in Scotland gives his career a revival after struggling at Sevilla and failing to make an impact at Middlesbrough. He signed a one-year contract with the option of another when he joined, and is now likely to get an extension beyond that.

6. Igoh Ogbu

Super Eagles centre-back Igoh Ogbu won his second league title in the Czech Republic with Slavia Prague, though his appearances were limited to 16 because of hamstring and muscle injuries, as well as involvement at AFCON 2025.

7. Frank Onyeka

Onyeka jumped ship from Premier League side Brentford to EFL Championship side Coventry City during the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order, and it paid off.

Frank Onyeka celebrates Coventry's EFL Championship win. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder, before AFCON 2025, was struggling to get minutes at Brentford, but became an instant fan favourite under Frank Lampard, helping Coventry win the Championship and gain promotion back to the Premier League, which triggers the permanent buy option in his loan deal, as noted by CCFC.

An honourable mention on this list is Raphael Onyedika, whose Club Brugge is at the top of the Belgian Pro League championship round with two matches to go.

Osimhen speaks after title win

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after winning his second Super League title with Galatasaray with one match to spare.

Osimhen scored twice during the 4-2 win over Antalyaspor, and admitted that it was a difficult match, but the comeback proved why they are champions.

Source: Legit.ng