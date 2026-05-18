The All Progressives Congress (APC) reversed Pankshin House of Representatives primary election results, declaring Yusuf Gagdi as the official winner

The initial winner Tongshinen's result was deemed unauthorized by APC primary election committee chairman

Gagdi defended the election process, citing evidence to back credibility of the primary election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Pankshin, Plateau State - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reversed the outcome of the House of Representatives primary election in Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam constituency, Plateau State.

The ruling part disowned an earlier result naming John Tongshinen as the winner of the election.

The incumbent lawmaker, Gagdi was declared the winner on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the APC state Secretariat in Jos.

One Monday Daspan had earlier declared Tongshinen the winner with 29,968 votes to Gagdi’s 5,849 votes at the constituency headquarters in Pankshin.

As reported by The Punch, the Chairman of the APC Plateau State Primaries Electoral Committee, Stella Okotete, said the first declaration was unauthorised.

Okotete dismissed earlier results, describing them as unauthorised.

The committee chairman explained that only the returning officer had the mandate to announce results.

“Only the officially appointed returning officer, Nandom Kura, has the constitutional authority to declare the results of the primary election.

“That any prior announcements made outside this mandate were invalid and should be disregarded.”

After Okotete explaination, Kura “officially declared Yusuf Gagdi as the winner of the APC primary election for the PKK federal constituency, held on Saturday.”

Gagdi insisted that the process was duly conducted across all 36 electoral wards, with evidence including accreditation records, videos, and photographs to support the credibility of the exercise.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Navy alleged that the earlier declaration attributed to “Daspan Ishaya was fraudulent.

The federal lawmaker said Ishaya was not appointed by the electoral committee and therefore lacked the authority to announce results.

Man shot dead at APC primaries in Plateau

Recall that a man was shot dead during the APC primary election for the House of Representatives seat in Plateau State.

It was gathered that disagreement over delayed primary election sparks protests among members of the riling APC.

A resident identied as Ibrahim Sale said soldiers fired shots after being pelted with stones by protesting youths.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adamu Abubakar won the APC House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga with 30,650 votes.

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Professor Yakubu Auna was crowned the winner in Magama/Rijau APC primary election.

Source: Legit.ng