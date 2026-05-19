The primary Parallex Bank USSD code is *1242#. This service allows customers to perform various banking transactions, including transferring funds, checking balances, buying airtime/data, opening accounts, and changing PINs directly, without needing an internet connection or mobile data.

Parallex Bank logo (L). Parallex Bank USSD code (R). Photo: @parallexbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Parallex Bank offers *USSD banking via 1242#, enabling customers to perform transactions without internet access .

. Through Parallex Bank USSD code, customers can open accounts, check balances, transfer funds, recharge airtime, pay bills, request cards , and even block compromised accounts , all from one code.

, and even , all from one code. Transactions via USSD are protected with PIN authentication , ensuring that only the account holder can authorise activities.

, ensuring that only the account holder can authorise activities. USSD banking works across all major mobile networks in Nigeria, giving customers reliable access to their accounts anytime, anywhere.

All the important Parallex Bank USSD codes

Parallex Bank provides an easy USSD banking service that lets customers carry out different transactions on their mobile phones. By dialling *1242#, users can check their account balance, transfer money, pay bills, and buy airtime without an internet connection. Below is an overview of the key Parallex Bank USSD codes.

Service USSD code Account opening *1242*0# Self recharge *1242*Amount# Third-party recharge *1242*Amount*Number# Interbank transfer *1242*Amount*AccountNo# Intrabank transfer *1242*Amount*AccountNo# Blocked account *1242*911#

How to activate the Parallex Bank USSD code

To activate the Parallex Bank USSD code, dial *1242# from the mobile phone number registered to your bank account. If you already have an individual retail account with Parallex Bank, follow these steps to register your profile:

From your registered phone number, dial *1242*0#. Follow the prompts and select the “Registration” option. Provide your Parallex Bank account number to verify your identity. You will be prompted to create a 4-digit USSD transaction PIN to secure your USSD transactions. Re-enter the PIN to confirm. You will receive a successful activation message that your registration was successful.

How to open a new Parallex Bank account via USSD

If you do not have an account yet, you can create a Tier 1 account directly through the short code:

Dial *1242# and select the account opening menu. Ensure you are using the phone number you want linked to the account. Provide your Bank Verification Number (BVN) and date of birth. Select the type of account you want to open. Create a 4-digit PIN to secure your USSD transactions. Your new Parallex Bank account number will be sent via SMS.

Benefits of using Parallex Bank USSD codes

Below are some of the benefits of using USSD banking with Parallex Bank:

Offers simple and easy banking transactions that can be completed in just a few steps on a mobile phone.

No internet connection is required, making the service useful even in areas with poor network access.

Quick money transfers, airtime purchases, and bill payments can be done anytime without stress.

Compatible with both smartphones and basic mobile phones, allowing more customers to access the service.

Provides 24/7 access to banking services, including weekends and public holidays, from any location.

Convenient way to manage banking activities without visiting a bank branch or ATM.

Transactions are protected with a personal PIN to help keep customer accounts safe from unauthorised access.

Parallex Bank customer care numbers

You can reach the Parallex Bank customer care team in Nigeria immediately through their official contact options:

What is the Parallex Bank code?

The official Parallex Bank USSD code is *1242#.

What is the Parallex Bank USSD code for checking account balance?

To check your account balance, simply dial *1242# from your registered mobile number and select the balance enquiry option from the menu.

A screen displaying the official Parallex Bank USSD code *1242#. Photo: @parallexbankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the Parallex Bank USSD code for money transfers?

For money transfers, you can dial *1242*Amount*AccountNumber# for a direct transaction or access the transfer menu via *1242#.

Why is my Parallex Bank USSD code not working?

Your USSD code may not be working due to network service downtime, using an unregistered phone number, or because you have not yet completed the one-time registration process.

What is the Parallex Bank customer care WhatsApp number?

Parallex Bank primarily offers support through their official phone line and email rather than a dedicated WhatsApp number.

How do I use Parallex Bank Internet Banking?

To use Internet Banking, you must register on the Parallex Bank web portal or through the mobile app using your account details and BVN. It is a secure digital platform that allows customers to manage their finances, execute transactions, and monitor accounts online without visiting a physical branch.

Who owns Parallex Bank?

Parallex Bank, a Nigerian commercial bank, is owned by the Loveworld Nation, also known as Christ Embassy, under the leadership of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Using Parallex Bank USSD codes makes banking faster and more convenient for customers. The service allows users to perform important banking transactions directly from their mobile phones without needing an internet connection. Registration requires linking your phone number to your account and creating a 4‑digit PIN for secure transactions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about the Fidelity Bank transfer code. Fidelity Bank is one of the top-ranked financial institutions in Nigeria. The financial institution has adopted USSD codes, making banking effortless and accessible. As a member, you must familiarise yourself with the Fidelity Bank transfer code.

The banking sector has adopted the latest technology to provide financial services efficiently. One of the technologies is USSD codes. The codes enable transactions to be done remotely without needing the Internet. Discover more about the Fidelity Bank transfer code and how it works.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng