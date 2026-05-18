Senate President Godswill Akpabio emerged unopposed as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West ahead of the 2027 elections

Party members and supporters turned out in large numbers at the APC primary held in Essien Udim Local Government Area

Akpabio pledged to continue delivering development projects and quality representation if re-elected to the Senate

Godswill Akpabio has secured the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senate President emerged unopposed during the party’s primary election held at Methodist School Ukana, Ukana West II Ward, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio participated in the APC senatorial primary in Essien Udim. Photo: FB/GodswillAkpabio

Source: Facebook

A statement issued Monday by Akpabio’s media office said party supporters and residents turned out in large numbers to witness the affirmation of the former governor as the APC candidate for the district.

APC members rally behind Akpabio

According to the statement, the atmosphere at the venue reflected strong support from party members and loyalists who gathered to endorse the Senate President’s return bid.

“Although he was the only aspirant, his kinmen trooped out to the Ward Centre to support their son whom they said had given them effective representation in all the previous offices he had held having served as Commissioner, Governor, Minority Leader of the Senate, Minister and presently the President of the 10th Senate,” the statement read.

Party officials reportedly described the exercise as peaceful and orderly, while representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, civil society groups, and other observers monitored the process.

The Returning Officer for the primary, Gabriel Ekong, commended party members for their conduct during the exercise and acknowledged the turnout recorded at the ward centre.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio participated in the primary election at his ward center in Essien Udim. Photo: FB/GOA

Source: Facebook

Senate President seeks continued support

Speaking after the affirmation, Akpabio thanked APC supporters for their loyalty and confidence in his leadership over the years.

He assured constituents that he would continue to pursue development projects and quality representation at the National Assembly if re-elected in 2027.

The Senate President also called on residents of the state to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and other APC candidates in future elections.

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress had released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Former Gombe governor, Goje, loses APC senate ticket

In another report, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket for Gombe Central ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former governor was defeated in Monday’s direct primary election by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed, who enjoyed the backing of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Results announced by the returning officer, Dr. Habu Dahiru, showed that Ahmed polled 42,785 votes, while Goje secured 10,425 votes across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas, the two councils that make up the senatorial district.

Source: Legit.ng