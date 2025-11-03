Senate President Godswill Akpabio has opened up on the report that claimed he mocked US President Donald Trump over his threat to invade Nigeria

The viral post on social media has claimed that Akpabio told Trump to face the United States and that Nigerians are happy with the insecurity situation in the country

Donald Trump recently redesignated Nigeria as a country of concern and threatened military action in the West African country

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has denied the report that linked him to a comment that allegedly mocked the president of the United States, Donald Trump, following his recent threat to deploy US soldiers to Nigeria.

The Senate president described the claim as “completely fabricated, malicious, and reckless.” This was contained in a statement by Eseme Eyiboh, the special adviser on media and publicity to Akpabio, on Monday, November 3.

Akpabio denies attacking Trump

According to Leadership, the controversial post, which was published by a social media platform known as Rant HQ, reads:

The controversial post had quoted Akpabio as saying, “The killing is taking place in Nigeria, not in the USA. Trump should focus on the US. Nigerians are not complaining about the killings; we are fully satisfied with the condition of Nigeria.”

The statement, which has now gone viral, has started generating widespread condemnation and debate amid the diplomatic tension following the allegation by Trump that Nigeria is no longer safe for Christians.

However, Akpabio's media office has denied the claim, saying it never issued the statement “not publicly, privately, in writing, or in conversation.” The Senate president's media office explained that the statement is the work of mischief and a desperate move to incite the US President against Akpabio, as well as between Nigeria and its international partner.

Who is Akpabio?

The statement described Akpabio as a person of global repute and a respected advocate of mutual respect, international friendship and diplomacy among countries. It maintained that Akpabio has a high regard for the US president because of his "historic figure and leader of a great nation."

On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians are being killed in massive.

According to the Nigerian government, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

