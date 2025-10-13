Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said late God's generals, Dr Uma Ukpai, was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel.

Legit.ng recalls that the death of Ukpai was announced on Monday, October 2025.

Tinubu said Ukpai was not just another preacher but a restorer of humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.

The President described Ukpai as a firebrand and leader in the Lord's army who brought the fervour of revival in Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s.

“With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of one of God's generals, Dr Uma Ukpai. Reverend Ukpai was not just another preacher; he was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared the statement via his X handle @aonanuga1956, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Tinubu said Ukpai fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith, and has gone to be with the Lord.

“Dr Ukpai's mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony. He was a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.

“He was also a humanitarian as he set up many charities, schools, and hospitals for the underprivileged.”

Nigerians react as Uma Ukpai dies at 80

Recall that renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, passed away at 80.

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement, celebrating his lifelong service to evangelism and the Christian faith across the world.

Nigerians took to social media to react to the cleric's death as his family promises to release burial details soon.

