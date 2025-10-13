A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of popular preacher, Uma Ukpai

In a heartbreaking post, she shared her conversation with the late preacher and mourned his unexpected demise

Massive reactions trailed her post on Facebook as netizens penned heartfelt messages in the comments

A Nigerian lady paid an emotional tribute to the late evangelist Uma Ukpai after finding out about his passing.

She recounted her conversation with the cleric, who had prayed for her and brought her peace amid her struggles.

Lady mourns the demise of late Uma Ukpai, posts their chat. Photo credit: @Ikechukwu Precious Chinelo/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady posts chat with Uma Ukpai

In a post shared on Facebook by Ikechukwu Precious Chinelo, the lady recounted her conversation with Uma Ukpai.

She had reached out to him for prayer, seeking his intervention in her battles that were becoming unbearable.

"Daddy, I believe in your ministry. Please pray for me. The battles I am facing are too much for me. I serve God well and obey every instruction He has given, but now I don't know. It seems like the powers fighting me are stronger than me. Please pray for Chinelo Precious Ikechukwu, that is my name," she said.

Shortly afterwards, she expressed her gratitude to him in a follow-up message, stating that her heart was now at peace.

She said:

"Daddy, my heart is peaceful. Daddy, I am grateful. Daddy, the Lord has opened my eyes again. I am grateful. I am happy. I am grateful. If you prayed for me, I feel so much peace in my life now."

Lady emotional as she laments over the demise of late Uma Ukpai, posts their chat. Photo credit: @Ikechukwu Precious Chinelo/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The late preacher's response to her message was brief but uplifting, with a simple "Praise God."

This chat, Chinelo said, had a great impact on her, and she was deeply moved by the cleric's kindness and spiritual guidance.

While reacting to Uma Ukpai's passing, she said:

"A HERO Has ASCENDED. The last time I watched a video where you graced an invitation. I cried because I saw the weight around you, A Father carrying so much. The last encounter I had, you gave me a microphone and told me to climb the stage. Rest Well Dr. UMA UKPAI Heaven gained a soul."

Reactions trail lady's chat with Uma Ukpai

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chinaza Hope Caleb said:

"Rest well God's warrior."

Diamond Joo reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace, indeed heaven gained a soul the heavenly host are rejoicing."

Benita Chisom said:

"May his soul rest in peace Amen."

Grace Nwogu said:

"So this is true."

Rejoice Nmesoma Kelechi reacted:

"My God!"

Fairvo eddie said:

"Chaiiii, the only great man of God without his own church and branches here and there. Rest on Sir."

Nix Janta said:

"Funny enough I don’t believe in some churches but this man is not like other men of God I know him since my childhood he’s clean with good heart."

MINE reacted:

"His favorite song he never start if he didn’t sing song, in all his crusade I attained once he step up the stage, Earth daddy keep the oil burning we love u sir."

See the post belowLady mourns her late brother

Lady mourns her late brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after her brother's demise, a lady went public with his last statement before he passed away.

In a viral post on TikTok, she stated that he was her family's only son, but did not disclose the cause of his death.

Source: Legit.ng