Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed away at 80

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement, celebrating his lifelong service to evangelism and faith across the world

Tributes continue to pour in from Christian leaders and followers as the family promises to release burial details soon

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed away at the age of 80.

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement shared via his official Instagram page on Monday, October 6.

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, has died at the age of 80. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

“With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on the 6th of October 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the Cross has been called to rest,” the family’s statement via Instagram, reads.

Uma Ukpai: A life devoted to evangelism and faith

The late evangelist was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost Christian leaders, dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic preaching, and prophetic ministry.

“He impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe,” the family said.

They described him as “a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father, and mentor to many.

The post read:

“With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the cross has been called to rest.

“Dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word and prophetic demonstrations of the power of God, he impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe."

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, celebrated founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, has passed on at 80. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Following the announcement, tributes have begun pouring in from church leaders, Christian organisations, and admirers across the world.

Uma Ukpai's family promises details of burial rites soon

While expressing sorrow over his passing, the family said they were comforted by his enduring legacy and the assurance of his faith.

“While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise. Details of the obsequies will be announced in due course,” the family added.

The statement concluded with a verse from Philippians 1:21: “For indeed, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Nigerian Pastor, Azzaman dies in fatal motor accident

Previously, Legit.ng reported that senior Pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, has passed away.

According to Radio Nigeria, Pastor Azzaman died on Saturday, May 24, in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

In the same vein, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development via a statement, according to Leadership.

Source: Legit.ng