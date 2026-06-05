Dangote Petroleum Refinery has begun constructing a second crude processing unit to boost capacity by 700,000 bpd

The expansion aims to transform Nigeria into a key fuel-exporting nation amid rising global competition

Billionaire Dangote's ambitions extend beyond Africa, with plans for new refining projects in East Africa

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The massive industrial complex that changed Nigeria’s fuel market is preparing for another historic leap.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has officially commenced construction of a second crude processing unit that will add another 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its refining capacity, pushing the facility closer to becoming one of the largest refining hubs on the planet.

Aliko Dangote's refinery makes history, breaks ground on second crude processing unit. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Once completed, the expansion will raise the refinery’s total processing strength to about 1.4 million barrels daily, a figure that could transform Nigeria from a major fuel importer into one of the world’s most influential fuel-exporting nations.

The project signals billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote’s growing ambition to dominate not just Africa’s downstream oil sector, but a significant portion of the global petroleum trade.

Construction already underway in Lekki

According to Dangote Petroleum Refinery Chief Executive Officer David Bird, work has already started at the sprawling Lekki Free Trade Zone complex near Lagos.

The new crude distillation unit is expected to come on stream before the end of 2028, marking another milestone for a refinery that has rapidly become one of the most closely watched energy projects in the world.

The latest announcement provides deeper details into expansion plans earlier hinted at by Dangote executives, who recently disclosed that mechanical completion of the second unit was being targeted for late 2028.

Industry analysts say the expansion could place Dangote in direct competition with some of the world’s largest refining operators in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

How Dangote changed Nigeria’s fuel story

The existing 650,000-bpd refinery has already dramatically altered Nigeria’s energy landscape.

After years of relying heavily on imported fuel despite being Africa’s top crude producer, Nigeria recently became a net exporter of gasoline for the first time in decades following the refinery’s ramp-up in operations.

The refinery also emerged as a major supplier of jet fuel to Europe during periods of supply shortages caused by refinery outages, low inventories and geopolitical tensions linked to global conflicts.

At one point earlier this year, the facility was reportedly exporting around 100,000 barrels of jet fuel daily, with European buyers taking nearly half of the shipments.

The development marked a stunning turnaround for Nigeria’s oil industry, which had long struggled with weak refining capacity and chronic dependence on fuel imports.

Dangote eyes bigger global influence

The refinery’s growing importance became even more visible during the recent Middle East supply disruptions, when several countries battled fuel shortages and price instability.

While many nations scrambled for imports, Nigeria enjoyed a rare cushion due to increasing local refining output from the Dangote facility.

Beyond refining, the company is now planning to aggressively expand its fuel trading operations, a move that could deepen its influence across international energy markets, according to a report by oilprice.com.

There are also indications that Dangote is exploring another refinery project in East Africa, with Kenyan officials confirming early discussions around a potential investment.

Aliko Dangote plans to industrialise Africa with a new refinery in Kenya. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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If both projects materialise, Dangote’s combined refining capacity could approach an astonishing 2 million barrels per day.

What started as a solution to Nigeria’s fuel crisis is now evolving into a global energy empire capable of reshaping petroleum trade flows far beyond Africa’s borders.

Dangote to begin crude oil production

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Group is set to begin crude oil production from its upstream assets, a decision that will help reduce its dependence on Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for feedstock supply for its refinery.

The company has already recorded its first oil from fields located in the Niger Delta and is currently conducting standard well testing for marketable crude in the coming weeks.

The development was announced by the Vice President of Dangote’s oil and gas division, Devakumar Edwin, in an interview with S&P Global’s Platts on 17 April.

Source: Legit.ng