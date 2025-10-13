Comedian and activist Mr Macaroni has lambasted the ruling APC for hypocrisy over recent pardons



Actor and social activist, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the ruling party of hypocrisy and corruption.

The comedian took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to express disappointment over the recent presidential pardon granted to 175 individuals, including drug lords and traffickers.

Macaroni reposted an old tweet shared in 2013 by Segun Dada, who currently serves as Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, where Dada had demanded public protests against similar pardons under the previous administration.

In the post, Dada had written:

“Civil society organizations should be on the streets by now protesting the presidential pardon offered to criminals.”

The activist noted that the same people who once condemned such actions are now the ones defending them with pride.

In his post, he accused APC members of abandoning the values they once preached.

He wrote:

“Every evil that the APC once condemned, they now practice and support. APC is a party filled with the most corrupt people surrounded by the worst sycophants. A marriage of doom and misfortune! Tueh Kelebe!”

Mr Macaroni reacts to corps member's plight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) trended on social media for hours after a serving corps member in Lagos state cried out over a threat she received following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

The corps member added that she has been receiving calls from various NYSC officials to desist from insulting the government and take down the video, which has since gone viral

In a tweet via his official X handle, Macaroni sent a message to the NYSC board, stating that they cannot threaten any corps member for sharing their opinion about the president's performance.

