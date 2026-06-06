Popular Nigerian TikTok creator, Jarvis, shared the reason her boyfriend, Peller,t opted for a beach in Accra for his recent romantic marriage proposal instead of staying home

The content creator pointed out that they had genuine safety concerns regarding people with bad intentions and local touts demanding money if they hosted the special event in Nigeria •

Fans reacted with a mix of congratulations, humour, and debate, with some agreeing with the Agbero concern while others questioned whether the explanation was the full story

Popular Nigerian TikTok content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has revealed why her longtime boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, chose to propose in Accra, Ghana, instead of Nigeria.

She explained that the decision was driven by safety concerns, as they wanted the special moment to remain free from disruption.

Jarvis reveals that fear of touts and bad actors pushed Peller to propose to her in Ghana instead of at home. Photo: realjadrolita/ghhyper1/peller089

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported days ago that the proposal took place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, where Peller staged a romantic seaside setup.

The event quickly caught attention online, with fans celebrating the couple and sharing their excitement across social media.

During a recent livestream, Jarvis clarified that the choice of Ghana was not about glamour but about peace of mind.

She explained that they feared individuals with harmful intentions could interfere with the proposal in Nigeria, including local touts often referred to as Agbero, who might demand money or create chaos.

Jarvis said they wanted a calm environment where they could enjoy the day without those worries.

“Peller didn’t engage me in Nigeria because they’re a lot of people in Nigeria with bad intentions to spoil everything for us, or even Agbero that will come and ask us to pay them money. So, we just had to think outside the box for somewhere peaceful and calm.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Javis' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans shared mixed feelings online regarding the explanation for the foreign proposal event, with some offering congratulations and others expressing disbelief.

@its_Miguel04 said:

"All this one no concern when is wedding day"

@beautifulTosin commented:

"Congratulations babygirl. Let's know when the wedding is happening. Nigeria is just messed up"

@prinxeissagod reacted:

"THE AGBERO PART IS TRUE SHA 😂"

@VAfaith36 wrote:

"Nah una matter sha. Congratulations to you"

@Ladone50 said:

"She lie no be waiting una brother dey do"

@Akinmoyede4872 commented:

"Na excuse be that sha"

@DonLumzyAdams wrote:

"Let me guess y'all will be staying in Ghana once you get married"

Jarvis says Peller proposed in Ghana because Nigeria felt too unsafe for their engagement moment to go smoothly. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller surprises Jarvis with billboard display

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Peller drove Jarvis to an undisclosed location where he instructed her to step out of the car and watch the large screen displaying the emotional footage of him kissing her right after placing the engagement ring on her finger.

Jarvis appeared incredibly surprised by the thoughtful gesture and jumped excitedly to celebrate the special moment before returning to the car to thank Peller, who then reassured her that the video clip would remain visible on the screen until the following day.

Source: Legit.ng