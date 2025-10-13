Pastor Uma Ukpai once shared a chilling account of divine protection during a confrontation with a Boko Haram militant in Gombe

The late evangelist claimed the gun aimed at him failed to discharge, attributing the miracle to his spiritual anointing

His testimony has resurfaced following his death, reigniting admiration for his unwavering faith and legacy

The late Nigerian evangelist, Pastor Uma Ukpai, who recently passed away, had once shared a gripping account of divine protection during a life-threatening encounter with a Boko Haram insurgent in Gombe State.

The revered cleric, known for his charismatic ministry and bold declarations of faith, narrated the incident as part of a broader message on resilience and the power of spiritual anointing.

The late evangelist Uma Ukpai shared how a Boko Haram boy’s gun failed to fire, sparking renewed interest in his legacy. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai/X

Miracle in Gombe, Boko Haram gun failed to fire

Ukpai had been ministering in Gombe, moving from one worship gathering to another, when a young Boko Haram militant reportedly stormed the venue and aimed a firearm directly at him.

According to the pastor, the weapon failed to discharge despite repeated attempts by the assailant.

“I was telling you about my first son who was born cripple. Never you be afraid of problem. Life without problem is useless. We were in Gombe and we went from one worship to another. A Boko Haram boy jumped into where I was and pointed his gun at me not knowing that I carry the annointing that won’t let any gun detonate in my presence. When they fired all their bullets and nothing happened to me, they went to my Chief of Staff and asked him can we beg Oga to teach us what to do and gun will not penetrate us. We refused.”

The account, which has resurfaced following Ukpai’s death, has stirred renewed interest in his legacy and the spiritual experiences he often shared during his sermons. Many of his followers have described the incident as a testament to his unwavering faith and divine protection.

Video of Pastor Uma Ukpai surviving a Boko Haram attack in Gombe resurfaces, showcasing his unwavering faith and spiritual authority. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai/X

Legacy of faith and courage

Pastor Uma Ukpai was widely respected across Nigeria and beyond for his evangelical outreach and healing crusades. His teachings often emphasised perseverance through adversity and the transformative power of prayer.

The Gombe miracle, as it is now being referred to by some admirers, adds to a long list of testimonies associated with his ministry.

As tributes continue to pour in, this extraordinary story remains a powerful reminder of Ukpai’s enduring influence and the spiritual convictions that defined his life.

See the video here.

Evangelist Uma Ukpai dies at 80

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prominent Christian voice and respected evangelist, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, has died at the age of 80. His family made the grim announcement to the public in an emotional message on Monday, October 13, and promised to release burial details very soon.

Dr Ukpai was the founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, a strong force of faith in Nigeria's religious landscape.

No sooner had the obituary of the man of God become public than Nigerians flooded social media with emotional tributes and reactions to the fallen man of God.

