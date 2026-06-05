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Mark Angel’s Throwback Videos With His New Wife Get People Talking: “The Journey Didn’t Start Today”
Celebrities

Mark Angel’s Throwback Videos With His New Wife Get People Talking: “The Journey Didn’t Start Today”

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Throwback videos of Mark Angel and his new wife made their way online
  • Legit.ng reports that the comedian recently remarried over the weekend
  • Fans and Social media users took to the comments to debate over their union

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Throwback videos of Nigerian comedian Mark Angel and his new wife have gone viral, leaving many to ask questions about their union

The clips, reportedly taken before Mark Angel rose to fame with his comedy skits, show the couple together during his early days.

Mark Angel throwback videos stir confusion
Old videos of Mark Angel resurface online. Credit: @markangel
Source: Instagram

Fans quickly praised her loyalty, describing her as his “true love” and “day one” who stood by him when he had nothing.

However, the resurfaced photos also triggered debate about her youthful appearance. Some questioned her age, but supporters swiftly defended her, insisting: “She’s not a child; she just has a baby face.”

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Mark Angel, known for keeping his family life private, has not commented on the viral throwbacks.

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See the videos below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mark Angel performed traditional marriage rites with his new bride.

According to reports, the wedding took place on May 31st, 2026, in a colourful traditional setting surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was Mark’s grand gesture to his in-laws. In a clip, he was seen presenting them with a massive cow, a symbolic gift of appreciation.

While handing over the cow, Mark expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying:

“That big cow over there, I’m handing it over to you people for training your daughter so well. She is the best woman I have ever met in my life," he said.

The remark drew cheers from guests and has since sparked admiration online, with fans praising his humility and devotion.

Legit.ng earlier reported that earlier this year, Mark Angel admitted that he had made mistakes in his past relationship. In an interview, he explained that if he were his daughter, he would not marry a man like himself.

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His statement came after his ex-wife Mandy revealed details of their troubled marriage, alleging that she endured emotional struggles and body shaming during their time together.

Her revelations sparked heated debates across Nigerian social media and placed Mark Angel under heavy public scrutiny at the time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, the YouTuber’s career has remained strong.

His “Mark Angel Comedy” skits, which famously feature child star Emmanuella, continue to attract millions of subscribers, keeping him among Africa’s most influential digital entertainers.

As clips of the wedding continue to circulate online, admirers have joined in celebrating the milestone, while critics have questioned his new move.

Mark Angel has not publicly shared details about the wedding as of the time of this report.

Mark Angel enters new marriage following months of online controversy after ex-wife's allegations
Mark Angel remarries as reactions trail his fresh start after a turbulent period. Photo: markangelcomedy
Source: Instagram

Mark Angel and new wife trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

celebrityblog555 said:

"Online reactions say it best: “Loyalty before fame hits different.”"

gerryarc said:

"Men will always go back to their peace of mind, regardless. Congratulations bro..👏"

hountondeborah said:

"You no see her before?"

Mark Angel ranks among Africa's top YouTube earners

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Mark Angel secured the third position in Africa's YouTube earnings chart with an estimated lifetime revenue of $4.18 million.

The ranking, which used data from CashNetUSA and SocialBlade, showed that the channel became the first African comedy platform to cross one million subscribers after its launch in 2013.

The famous platform built a massive global fan base through short, relatable skits featuring talented child stars like Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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