Uma Ukpai, 2 Other Popular Nigerian Christian Clerics Who Died in 2025
- Reverend Uma Ukpai, an international evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, is no more
- This was confirmed in a statement on Monday, October 13, by his family, who said he passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the age of 80
- In this report, Legit.ng highlights major Nigerian Christian clerics who have passed away since the start of the year 2025
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - This year (2025), Christians have said goodbye to Uma Ukpai and some other notable preachers, from the south to the north of Nigeria.
Here are three popular Christian clerics Nigerians mourned in 2025.
Nigerian Christian clerics who died in 2025
1) Uma Ukpai
Ukpai, renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), died at the age of 80.
Video of Pastor Uma Ukpai sharing his encounter with Boko Haram man who pointed gun at him resurfaces
Describing his death as a “glorious transition” from a life of service to eternal rest, the late preacher's family said Ukpai lived a life wholly devoted to spreading the gospel.
The statement reads:
“He was a faithful soldier of the cross who devoted his life to spreading the gospel with passion and integrity.
“His teachings, prophetic insights, and mentorship have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire believers for years to come.”
Ukpai, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost faith leaders, dedicated over six decades to evangelism, dynamic teaching, and prophetic ministry.
His family described him as a spiritual general, loving husband, devoted father, and mentor to many who looked to him for guidance in faith and life. They added that while they mourn his passing, they are comforted by the belief that he has “finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise”.
Born in 1945, Ukpai was known for his fiery evangelistic campaigns, his emphasis on faith and healing, and his commitment to training and empowering church leaders.
Legit.ng reports that Ukpai was also a key figure in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), where he played a founding role in shaping the movement’s vision and growth.
2) David Ayuba Azzaman
In May, the Senior Pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, passed away.
Pastor Azzaman died on Saturday, May 24, in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.
Reverend Azzaman, 54, was a prominent Christian apologist. He often maintained vocal stances vis-à-vis governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) administration as well as insecurity in the northwest and northcentral regions.
The preacher also strongly supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, catapulting the former to prominence.
3) Big Bolaji
In April, popular Nigerian gospel singer and pastor, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji or simply Big B, passed away.
Big Bolaji, an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), died on Easter Saturday, April 19, after a brief illness. He was 50.
His family confirmed the news in an official statement, describing the late singer as a “cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church and the music industry”.
Nigerians react to Ukpai's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media mourned Ukpai's death.
No sooner had the obituary of the man of God become public than Nigerians flooded social media with emotional tributes and reactions to the fallen man of God.
