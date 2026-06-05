Abdulrahman Abdullahi claims northern Nigerians face higher electricity costs compared to southern residents

NERC's Service-Based Tariff model defines varying electricity rates based on consumer bands

Abdullahi's assertion misinterprets tariff classifications, not regional pricing disparities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Facebook user, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, alleged that the cost of electricity is higher in the northern part of Nigeria than in the southern part.

Abdullahi claimed that Bauchi electricity consumers’ ₦1,000 would purchase four units of electricity, translating to ₦250 per unit, while in Ibadan, ₦90 would purchase 8.5 units, translating to approximately ₦10.59 per unit.

Speaking in the Hausa language, he argued that ₦1,000 would purchase approximately 94.4 units of electricity in Ibadan.

Verification

As reported by Dubawa, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) grouped consumers into five service bands: A, B, C, D, and E.

The NERC’s Service-Based Tariff (SBT) system is based on the minimum average hours of electricity supplied daily.

It is important to note that NERC regulates electricity pricing nationwide

Nigeria’s electricity tariff framework

According to NERC’s Service-Based Tariff (SBT) system, customers in higher bands enjoy more electricity supply and pay higher tariffs.

Consumers in lower bands enjoy fewer hours of electricity supply and pay lower tariffs.

The tariff schedule published by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) shows that Band A customers pay ₦209.50 per kilowatt-hour.

The tariff document shows that Band B customers pay between ₦67.25 and ₦70.41, while Band D customers pay ₦32.44, and Band E customers pay ₦32.26, depending on meter classification.

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) tariff classification follows NERC’s service-band model.

The Jos Disco supplies electricity to Bauchi and several other northern states.

This shows that two customers living in the same city can pay different tariffs if they belong to different service bands.

Conclusion

Abdullahi failed to provide the customer’s service band and whether the transaction involved energy credits or adjustments.

The difference is not a product of location but the NERC’s varying band classification.

Customers in different states may pay similar rates if they belong to the same tariff category.

His claim that northern residents pay more for electricity than those in the Southern part of Nigeria is misleading.

NERC prepares to increase electricity tariff again

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission signalled another adjustment in the electricity tariff.

The commission said the proposed tariff adjustment will help in its desire for improved service delivery.

An increase in tariffs will further bring more headaches to Nigerians grappling with the rising costs of living.

How electricity companies billed Nigerians billions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that DisCos generated N630.93 billion from N795.06 billion billed in Q4 2025, a decline in billing efficiency when compared to the previous quarter.

Collection efficiency dropped slightly to 79.36 per cent from 80.70 per cent in Q3, with total billing losses recorded standing at N174.12 billion.

The latest market report by the NERC shows that only Eko DisCo met its ATC&C target, while Kaduna DisCo recorded the worst performance.

Source: Legit.ng