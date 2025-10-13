Nathaniel Bassey has reacted to the sudden death of evangelist and spiritual leader of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai

Legit.ng reported that the sad news was confirmed in a statement on Monday by his family, who said he passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

The Hallelujah Challenge convener spoke about the deceased’s legacy and his impact on the ongoing online service

Renowned gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the revered evangelist, Dr Uma Ukpai. The singer reflects on the profound influence the late preacher had on his ministry.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media alongside a picture of Dr Ukpai, Bassey described him as a spiritual giant and a father figure who left an indelible mark on the Christian community.

“Oh! Dr. Uma! Oh Papa Uma!” Bassey wrote. “Sometimes, you wish some people would never die. What a man!”

In his tribute, the gospel singer revealed that a recent exercise that took place before the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge — an evening fast — was directly inspired by the late clergy.

“Just a few days ago, I was inspired to lead multitudes in an evening fast, something I learnt from you and mentioned,” he wrote. “You called me 'SON.' What a privilege.”

Describing Dr Ukpai as a man of immense spiritual stature, Bassey praised his deep understanding of the ways of the Spirit, especially his use of praise and worship in spiritual warfare.

“A man of God, INDEED. One of great power and immense stature and impact,” he added. “We ache but heaven rejoices.”

Netizens mourn Uma Ukpai

queenwokoma said:

"Heaven has gained an Angel😢❤️."

deevasecrets said:

" A general 🙌 glad I attended several of your crusade meetings."

fairblacboy said:

"To live is Christ, to die is gain. Rest on God's general."

adeolademercy said:

"No one has ever sung “You are the Mighty God, the Great I Am…” so beautifully like you did at the Full Gospel Men’s Convention years ago. Rest on, Papa Uma.🕊️."

mzjoy_banks said:

"No guilt in life, no fear in death..you’re seated in the heavenly places with Abba.. rip daddy!🥰❤️."

amah_kel said:

"Heaven has gained an Angel 😭😭 that my 2 eyes can see today was him. God used him to heal me as of 2010 in ph. His wonderful deeds will never be forgotten 💐💐💐."

laura_liiving said:

"This death is not just about him, it’s a reminder that the end of an era is near. Our generals who have been holding the forte are now leaving us. The baton has finally reached our hands."

toluolubayode said:

"Rest in peace sir 😢."

ccioma said:

"Dr Uma Ukpai! Since the days of AG! Goodnight Abba’s general."

e4macollection_ng said:

"Rest well God’s army 😢."

queeny_chinny said:

"His worships are always powerful 😍🔥 rest in peace papa 🕊️🕊️."

emhiest said:

"Kelerem Chim oooo. Nwannem kelerem Chim oooo. Na Chim Emeka. That was the first thing that came to my mind when I heard the news. Rest in peace 🕊️ God's General."

chedy_mojeks said:

"Amazing how he died on the day the fast ended..😢Rest well God’s General."

atinuke_aliu said:

"❤️🙏🏾 RIP papa Uma, we honour the great legacy he left behind, a true legacy❣️."

ms._mabs_ said:

"I saw his post recently o he was praying for his church members wow Prayers that will last for 30yrs or so. It’s well. Rest in peace Sir’s."

buttersiousgini said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

emmanueloterai said:

"Good night Papa Uma 🕊🕊🕊."

deep_investors_realty_ltd said:

"Good night papa Uma heaven rejoices."

kelvin.oguns said:

"I remember saying a prayer in front of one of his houses in Uyo during my visit. I am sure he doesn’t even stay there but you can tell it was his house. Before I left uyo, my prayers got answered. Felt like magic but then I knew what happened. Rest well Granny ❤️."

Lady shares the encounter she had with late Uma Ukpai

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she attended late Uma Ukpai's crusade.

According to her, the late preacher led her to Christ in 1984.

She said the crusade, which she will never forget, happened in Aba.

