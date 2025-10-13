Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed away at 80

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement, celebrating his lifelong service to evangelism and faith across the world

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the cleric's death as his family promises to release burial details soon

Prominent vocal Christian voice and respected evangelist, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai has died at the age of 80.

His family made the grim announcement to the public in an emotional message on Monday, October 13, and promised to release burial details very soon.

Dr Ukpai was the founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, a strong force of faith in Nigeria's religious landscape.

Nigerians react to cleric's death

No sooner had the obituary of the man of God become public than Nigerians flooded social media with emotional tributes and reactions to the fallen man of God.

@DavidAzeez_ said:

In October 2021, the Lord said to me, go and honour my servant Uma Ukpai in Uyo. This was barely 3 weeks after we gave birth to our son. He was just 22 days old. I told my wife the instruction of the Lord and she said please go... It is for our good that the Lord is sending you to him. I got on the plane to Uyo and found my way to Rev. Dr. Uma's Office. When I sat before him, he said what do you want me to do for you. I said, nothing sir, I am a Pastor and the Lord said I should come and honour you so i brought a seed of honour for you sir. He asked me some questions and gave me wise counsel on life, ministry and marriage and then said to me give me your hand and he began to pray for me as you can hear in he attached audio. That was my first and last physical encounter with him... The other encounters with him were in dreams and visions. Thank you sir, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. May the Lord receive your soul graciously and comfort your family in Jesus name.

@APOSTLESULEMAN said:

‘Thou power of God,in the name of Jesus MOVE’ By those words,the wind blew.. He stood gallant and taught us mission. Good night GENERAL SIR…(psalms 116.15). Rest in Power DR UMA UKPAI…

@Morris_Monye said:

Saddened to hear of the passing of one of God’s mighty General on earth, Rev. Uma Ukpai. He was a very charismatic preacher in the 80s and 90s whose message of deliverance liberated lives from the Kingdom of darkness. Heaven has called His own back. May his family on earth be comforted. Amen.

@haroldlinks said:

My fondest memories of him as a child and young man listening to you was not only the music , but the part where you'd say: " there over ...people God wants to visit ... Thou power of God,in the name of Jesus MOVE..." By those words,the wind blew. Rest on ...Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

@officialEdehBen said:

Though he has finished his earthly race, his impact will continue to echo through time. Heaven has truly gained a faithful servant, and the world will forever remember a man who lived for God and for others. Rest on God’s general, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. Your light will never fade.

