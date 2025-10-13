Uma Ukpai's Death: Man's 2024 Post Soliciting Prayers for Late Preacher Resurfaces
1 min read
A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after his post about Uma Ukpai resurfaced. He had solicited prayers for the late preacher.
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: