Popular evangelist, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, has died at the age of 80, and many people are mourning him online.

Dr Ukpai, who was known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

A lot of Nigerians on social media are mourning the departure of Dr Ukpai, who was based in Uyo.

The preacher was popular on social media as well, as he had a Facebook page with 1.2 million followers.

A last post he made on the platform before his death has surfaced after his followers learned of his passing.

He wrote:

"Right where you are, the Grand Commander has declared you a candidate of miracles. This week is declared my week of dramatic and multiple change of levels. Father, at my shout of praise, every battle in any area of my life shall turn into testimonies. Wherever my name is mentioned for evil, let the thunder of God respond in my defence, in the name of Jesus. As I commit to this commission, every barrier between me and my Promised Land shall sink. This week, I walk in divine wisdom and unstoppable favour. My destiny helpers shall locate me, and my efforts shall produce outstanding results. In the mighty Name of Jesus. Amen!"

Nigerians react to the death of Uma Ukpai

@Morris_Monye said:

"Saddened to hear of the passing of one of God’s mighty General on earth, Rev. Uma Ukpai. He was a very charismatic preacher in the 80s and 90s whose message of deliverance liberated lives from the Kingdom of darkness. Heaven has called His own back. May his family on earth be comforted. Amen."

@haroldlinks said:

"My fondest memories of him as a child and young man listening to you was not only the music , but the part where you'd say: " there over ...people God wants to visit ... Thou power of God,in the name of Jesus MOVE..." By those words, the wind blew. Rest on ...Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

@Simonymms said:

"He is not dead, He is only absent from this world to be present with the Lord. This is not a painful exit, this is a call to Glory. Uma Ukpai did not die, He just put on his real body. We will miss you in this part of the world."

Adeboye shares how Uma Ukpai inspired him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG had disclosed that Rev. Uma Ukpai, a renowned gospel evangelist, was his source of inspiration when he lost his son.

Adeboye recalled that he spoke with his son on a Sunday night before he was told that he died on Tuesday and he was to preach on Friday.

The RCCG GO said he was to be down with the incident, but he recalled that Ukpai lost two children and he was still serving God strongly.

