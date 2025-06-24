A final-year student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state, Arobo Precious, has reportedly kill himself

The deceased reportedly killed himself with a rope over an alleged failed relationship with his girlfriend

It was gathered that the the body of the deceased found dead in a bush near his residence in the community last week

Owo, Ondo state - A Higher National Diploma II student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state, has been found dead in a bush near his residence.

The deceased, Arobo Precious, reportedly killed himself due to emotional distress following a failed relationship.

As reported by The Punch, source said the deceased had posted a video prior to his death and the caption of the viral video suggested his death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Alayande, disclosed that the remains of the late student had been deposited at a morgue.

Alayande said the body of the about 27-year-old student was deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that a case of suicide was reported at about 2200hrs on the 18th of June, 2025 at the B Division Police Station Owo and upon the receipt of the information the DPO team of detective to the scene of the said incident where a lifeless body of a young man of about 27yrs was found with a rope believed to have been used in the commission of suicide on his neck.

“The body was subsequently removed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s morgue for preservation and autopsy,”

Man kills self over pressure to get married

A family was thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself.

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

In a similar incident, Legit.ng reported that a young married man, resident in Ogun state, reportedly killed himself over reasons best known to him.

32-year-old Olúwaṣeun Shorinola was found dead by his wife on Wednesday night, August 28, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate development via a statement and shared further details.

