A suspected sulcide bomber died when his IED exploded near Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja after being stopped by a military police officer

The Nigerian Army and police secured the scene, with one injured victim taken to hospital

Authorities urged calm and vigilance, advising the public to report suspicious activities to police through provided emergency numbers

FCT, Abuja - A suspected sulcide bomber was killed on Monday after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) he was carrying detonated near the Mogadishu Cantonment, also known as Abacha Barracks, in Abuja.

Bomber intercepted at Mogadishu Cantonment

Abuja residents were gripped by fear after authorities foiled a sulcide bomber’s attack on a major barracks in the city. Photo credit: @abujastreets

Source: Twitter

Military sources in Abuja reported that the incident occurred around 2:14 p.m. beneath the pedestrian bridge close to a checkpoint where commuters usually disembark before entering the barracks by tricycle.

The suspect alighted from a Volkswagen Golf and was moving towards the checkpoint when his suspicious behaviour drew the attention of a military police officer, as reported by Punch.

“One unidentified individual carrying a planted IED attempted to infiltrate Mogadishu Cantonment after being dropped off under the pedestrian bridge.

“His suspicious movements led the military police officer on duty to stop him for identification. Shortly after stepping back a few metres, the IED he was carrying exploded, killing himself and injuring two others," source said.

Attempts to reach the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Onyechi Anele, for further comment were unsuccessful.

Nigerian Army and police respond to explosion

The Nigerian Army posted on X:

“Explosion at bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation under control. Details later.”

Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, confirmed the explosion along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass at about 2:50 p.m, Vanguard reported.

She stated that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was promptly deployed to the scene and secured the area.

“One male victim was rescued and taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention,” Adeh said.

She added that a thorough investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

Police urge calm and vigilance

Many in Abuja were left fearful after a sulcide bomber’s attempt to attack a central barracks was thwarted. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and vigilant. They assured the public there is no cause for alarm and encouraged anyone witnessing suspicious activities to report them immediately.

“The public can contact the nearest police station or call the emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653,” Adeh advised.

