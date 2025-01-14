A family has been thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident

Osogbo, Osun state - A 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

It was gathered that the deceased left a note behind for whosoever found his remains.

The 46-year-old man had no wife or kids

As reported by Leadership, a source said the deceased had been battling depression for the past five years.

The source disclosed that the Police Command has taken over the case following the unfortunate incident.

Musa indicated on his phone that his people could be contacted without hindrance.

The man, who had no wife or kids added that nobody should cry over his demise.

According to the source, the deceased was stopped by his neighbours from hanging himself in December 2024.

The source further stated that Musa also drank insecticide and pesticide, which led to his admittance in hospital for two months.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Musa’s family continued to mount pressure on him, which led him to leave the house.

“In his quest for a new house, someone sublet one of the rooms in her home to him. He has been in that house since May 2024.

“The house rent expired in December, but he was given until the end of January to vacate, as the house owner wanted to renovate the house.

“The person who sublet the house told him three days ago to find another house, as the owner had told them to leave. He became depressed and hanged himself.”

Legit.ng recalls that a man who reportedly killed himself after he discovered his wife was sleeping around with his friends for money.

The corpse of Gabriel Magaji, aged 38, was found in a classroom at Crystal School, Masaka area of the Karu local government area.

The Nasarawa state police command's public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Nansel Ramhan, confirmed the incident via a statement and shared further details.

Man kills self in Ogun residence

In a similar incident, Legit.ng reported that a young married man, resident in Ogun state, reportedly killed himself over reasons best known to him.

32-year-old Olúwaṣeun Shorinola was found dead by his wife on Wednesday night, August 28.

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate development via a statement and shared further details.

