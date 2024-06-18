An officer of the Nigerian Army has reportedly shot and killed himself in front of the 144 Battalion’s Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Abia state

A soldier serving under the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Barrack, Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia State, attached to the 144 Battalion’s Forward Operation Base (FOB) located at Ngwa High School, Abayi, Osisioma local government area has killed himself.

The soldier, a senior non-commissioned soldier Command Sergeant Major (CSM) whose name was given as Vitalis, an indigene of Okpuala in Ngor-Okpuala in Imo State, shot himself in front of the FOB gate.

Reason why Nigerian soldier killed himself unknown

The reason for the decision to take his life in front of the army camp was not known at the time of filing the report, as there was no note.

Sources within security agents in the State said that only a discreet investigation would unravel what could have prompted him to take his life, adding that any attempt to suggest what could have led to his decision to kill himself could be prejudiced to the outcome of the investigation of the leadership of army in the state.

According to sources, until the death of the soldier, there was no reported case of domestic violence or work-related disciplinary action against him by army authorities at the Battalion or 14 Brigade Headquarters respectively.

Details of solder killed himself

It was gathered that the CSM suddenly disappeared without any trace of his whereabouts. For the past two weeks, he has remained incommunicado as colleagues and military authorities have failed to reach him.

He was said to have returned to the army camp and shot himself, to the surprise of colleagues.

It was gathered that the deceased would have retired from service in October, leaving his colleagues shocked as to why he chose to take his life.

