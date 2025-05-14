Tragedy struck in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu in Lagos state on Monday, May 12, 202,5 following the release of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results

19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi reportedly took her life for scoring 190 and below her performance in 2024

It was gathered that the tragic incident took a shocking twist as the teenager received a provisional admission notification via her Gmail account 30 minutes after her death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikorodu, Lagos state - 19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi has thrown her family into mourning after taking her own life over her low score in the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was gathered that the teenager took rodent poison following her disappointment after scoring 190 in the same exam she scored higher in 2024.

19-year-old gets admission 30 minutes after killing herself over ‘low UTME score’ Photo credit: @Pep_Boxx

Source: Twitter

The tragic incident in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State, where the girl resides with her elder sister on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to The Guardian, sources said the teenager had applied to study microbiology.

One of her close allies said:

“She said her result last year was better than this year’s”

Opesusi asked for palm oil at her sister’s office to relieve the pain caused by something she had taken at home due to her low UTME score.

Her sister raised alarm which attracted sympathisers to the scene.

On the way to the hospital, Opesusi reportedly confessed to taking poison before proceeding to her sister’s office.

Tragically, she passed away at Kolak Hospital in Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Gets provisional admission 30 minutes later

Opesusi received a provisional admission notification via her Gmail account 30 minutes after her death.

According to News central, a family source said:

"The shocking revelation is that she was given an admission message via her Gmail yesterday, immediately after she was confirmed dead at Kolak Hospital, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos.”

It was gathered that her grieving parents arrived in Ikorodu upon hearing the news and took the teenager's body back to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital for burial.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

JAMB reacts as student speaks on killing self

Recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) took time to console a young Nigerian who threatened to take his life over failure to register for the 2024 UTME.

David, the young Nigerian, took to his social media to lament how he had spent much time getting his NIN and, at the end of the day, had to wait for another year to register for UTME.

Reacting to the post, JAMB urged David not to take his life, adding that his failure to register for the UTME was not the end of his life.

Man kills himself over pressure to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a family was thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself.

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng