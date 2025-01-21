The management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been thrown into mourning

A senior staff member, Oluwaseun Adeniji, reportedly killed himself after dinner on Sunday, January 19, 2025

The hospital’s public relations officer, Dr Segun Orisajo, shared more details about the tragic incident

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oluwaseun Adeniji, has reportedly killed himself.

Adeniji, who works at the Audit Department died after jumping into a well around Obantoko, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The hospital spokesperson said the deceased was at work almost the whole of last week.

According to The Punch, Adeniji took the tragic decision shortly after dinner on Sunday, January 19.

A source said Adeniji had allegedly been battling mental health challenges and had previously undergone treatment.

The hospital’s public relations officer, Dr Segun Orisajo, said the senior staff member died under a questionable circumstance.

“The sudden death of Mr Adeniji Oluwaseun under a questionable circumstance was a painful loss to the Federal Medical Centre Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

“He was a dedicated, loyal, and hardworking staff. I must stress that his death was a shock to the hospital community because there were no obvious signs that we were going to miss him so soon because he was at work almost the whole of last week.”

The Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu, extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, was yet to confirm the tragic incident as of the time of filling this report.

Legit.ng recalls that the family was thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself.

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

